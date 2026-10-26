Vijay Sethupathi’s surprise appearance could also be expanded into a more substantial role. His character might be an ally, an intermediary or someone with his own interests in the unfolding conflict. The film does not establish his motives, leaving room for several possibilities.

Kantha, who was believed to have died in an explosion, is revealed to be alive and recovering from her injuries in a wheelchair. Her survival suggests that the conflict may not have ended with the apparent defeat of the Kalpak family.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.