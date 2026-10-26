Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 sparks speculation about a potential third installment.
Dubai: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has crossed Rs7.1 billion ( Rs710 crores) in worldwide box-office collections, setting a new benchmark for Tamil cinema and leaving fans wondering whether the action franchise will return for a third instalment.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Nelson Dilipkumar’s film had grossed approximately Rs7.1035 billion worldwide as of October 26. Its net collection in India stood at Rs3.987 billion, while its domestic gross reached Rs4.6685 billion. Overseas markets contributed an estimated Rs2.435 billion.
The sequel overtook Rajinikanth’s 2018 science-fiction blockbuster 2.0, which grossed approximately Rs6.91 billion worldwide, to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time, according to Sacnilk’s estimates. Jailer 2 also surpassed the original Jailer's lifetime worldwide collection, released in 2023.
Spoiler alert: The final moments of Jailer 2 hint at a possible direction for another film, although a third instalment has not been officially confirmed.
The climax sees Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, played by Rajinikanth, confront the Kalpak family and its criminal network. Following the violent showdown, Tiger surrenders to the police over the killing of his son, ACP Arjun Pandian.
Just as his latest battle seems over, the film delivers a surprise. While Tiger is in police custody, an officer hands him a phone containing a message from Kantha, played by Vidya Balan.
Kantha, who was believed to have died in an explosion, is revealed to be alive and recovering from her injuries in a wheelchair. Her survival suggests that the conflict may not have ended with the apparent defeat of the Kalpak family.
The officer then reveals himself to be Vijay Sethupathi, who makes a cameo in the closing moments. He hands Tiger the phone and asks him to respond to a “Good morning” message from Kantha. The seemingly casual exchange adds another layer of intrigue, leaving the characters' connection open to interpretation.
If the franchise continues, Kantha’s survival could become central to the next chapter. Rather than simply introducing another criminal syndicate, a third film could explore her next move and whether she intends to continue the conflict with Tiger.
Vijay Sethupathi’s surprise appearance could also be expanded into a more substantial role. His character might be an ally, an intermediary or someone with his own interests in the unfolding conflict. The film does not establish his motives, leaving room for several possibilities.
Tiger’s surrender creates another potential storyline. A sequel could explore whether he remains in custody, faces the consequences of his actions or is drawn into another confrontation despite being behind bars.
For Vidya Balan, Kantha’s survival opens the door to a more prominent role in a future instalment, potentially transforming her from a member of the Kalpak family into a central force in the story.
The phone exchange could also kick off a new storyline, though its significance beyond the closing scene remains unclear. These possibilities are based on the film’s ending and should not be mistaken for confirmed plot details.
For now, there is no official confirmation of Jailer 3. The open ending leaves room for another sequel, but the makers have not confirmed a new film or announced its cast and production plans.
If the project moves forward, Rajinikanth’s return, Nelson’s involvement, and the extent of Vijay Sethupathi and Vidya Balan’s roles would be key questions.
For director Nelson, another sequel would need to expand the Jailer universe without relying too heavily on familiar elements. Jailer 2 draws on Rajinikanth’s screen presence, offbeat humour, and larger-than-life action while revisiting the formula that made the first film a blockbuster.
With Jailer 2 setting a new worldwide box-office record for Tamil cinema, the franchise has reached a major commercial milestone. Whether Tiger Muthuvel Pandian returns for another mission, however, remains to be seen.