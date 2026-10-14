Rajinikanth reveals the demand his longtime friend made before agreeing to join Jailer 2
Dubai: Mithun Chakraborty made one demand before agreeing to join Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2: the superstar’s character must neither beat him up nor shoot him.
Rajinikanth revealed the surprising condition at a recent Jailer 2 Super Show, where he recalled how his longtime friend initially reacted when the film’s team approached him.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the upcoming Tamil action thriller brings Mithun back to Tamil cinema after more than a decade, with the makers keeping details of his character largely under wraps.
Recalling the initial conversation, Rajinikanth said Mithun wanted to know what role he would be playing and whether he would have to take a beating from the superstar’s character, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.
“He is a very good friend of mine. When the production team approached him, he asked what role he would be playing. ‘Am I the villain? Should I take beatings from Rajinikanth? Get lost,’ he said,” Rajinikanth recalled.
The matter came up again when the two actors met at the WAVES Summit. Mithun told Rajinikanth that he was willing to take up the role, but had one condition.
“If you say, I will do it,” Mithun reportedly told him, before adding that Rajinikanth’s character should neither beat him up nor shoot him.
Rajinikanth said he agreed to check with director Nelson before getting back to his friend. He also admitted that he initially thought Mithun was making the demand casually.
The anecdote has offered a glimpse into the friendship between the two veteran actors as anticipation builds for their on-screen reunion.
Mithun made his Tamil debut with Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka in 2015. Jailer 2 marks his return to the industry after that appearance.
The two stars previously worked together in Ramesh Sippy’s Bhrashtachar (1989). Rajinikanth also made a special appearance in the Bengali film Bhagya Debata (1995), which starred Mithun and Rituparna Sengupta.
Their reunion in Jailer 2 adds another chapter to their long association.
Jailer 2 brings together three Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipients: Rajinikanth, Mithun Chakraborty and Mohanlal.
The cast also includes Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vidya Balan in key roles. Shivarajkumar and Jackie Shroff are set to make cameo appearances, continuing the multi-star cast approach of the first film.
Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, while Vijay Kartik Kannan handles cinematography. R Nirmal is the editor, DRK Kiran is responsible for production design, and Chethan D’Souza oversees the action choreography.
Jailer 2 is set for a worldwide theatrical release on Thursday, October 15, and will be released in cinemas across the UAE on the same day.