Rajinikanth, Mohanlal and Mithun Chakraborty star in the sequel as advance bookings surge
Dubai: What do Rajinikanth, Mohanlal and Mithun Chakraborty have in common? All three have received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest honour in cinema, and their presence adds a special distinction to Jailer 2, one of this week’s most anticipated Indian film releases.
Led by Rajinikanth, the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed action sequel is generating considerable box-office interest, with worldwide bookings reportedly crossing Rs200 million in just 24 hours, according to reports published on Sunday. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 15.
Rajinikanth received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019, Mohanlal for 2023 and Mithun Chakraborty for 2022. Their careers span Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and other Indian-language cinema, making their association with the sequel a notable talking point for film fans.
Rajinikanth reprises his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the retired jailer introduced in the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The character became a major draw for audiences, combining an understated presence with bursts of action and humour.
The sequel reunites Rajinikanth with Nelson, who returns as writer and director, and composer Anirudh Ravichander. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is expected to expand the criminal underworld introduced in the first instalment.
Mohanlal, one of Malayalam cinema’s most celebrated actors, brings another major name to the ensemble. His appearance is among the elements attracting attention to the sequel, although details of his character have not been fully disclosed.
Mithun Chakraborty, the veteran Hindi film star known for his decades-long career across commercial and character-driven cinema, also joins the cast. Both actors have received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in recognition of their contributions to Indian cinema.
The ensemble also features Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu, among others.
The original Jailer became a major commercial success in 2023, with Rajinikanth’s performance and Nelson’s blend of action, dark humour and star cameos helping the film connect with audiences.
The sequel arrives with similar expectations, a larger ensemble and early ticket sales suggesting substantial interest ahead of its opening.
The film also features Nora Fatehi, whose dance performance adds another attraction to the star-studded entertainer.
Known for her energetic choreography and screen presence, Fatehi brings a musical spectacle to the film, adding to the anticipation surrounding its release.
Whether Jailer 2 can match or surpass its predecessor’s box-office performance will become clearer once it reaches cinemas this week.