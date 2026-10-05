Jailer 2 trailer: Rajinikanth returns as Muthuvel Pandian — but who can challenge him?

Nelson Dilipkumar’s sequel brings back familiar faces and new stars for its Oct 15 release
Dubai: Rajinikanth is back as retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian in the trailer for Jailer 2, with director Nelson Dilipkumar promising another mix of action, humour and larger-than-life characters.
The trailer opens with an investigation into a series of destructive incidents, as characters try to determine who is behind the escalating threat. Rajinikanth then makes his entrance as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, signalling that the retired jailer is once again drawn into a dangerous conflict.
The trailer introduces a new adversary group called “Alps” and hints at a larger network operating behind the scenes. Muthuvel Pandian responds to the threats with his trademark calm and dry humour, including a tense sniper sequence in which he casually offers a hostage tea or coffee.
The trailer also features several action sequences, including Muthuvel Pandian’s plan to bring his enemies together in one place before launching an explosive attack.
Several stars from the first Jailer return for the sequel. Shiva Rajkumar reprises his role as Narasimha, while Mohanlal returns as Mathew, the underworld boss. Jackie Shroff is also back as Kamdev.
The sequel adds Vidya Balan, who appears as Kantha in a mysterious avatar and shares a tense exchange with Rajinikanth. SJ Suryah is also seen in the trailer, while Yogi Babu, Jaffer Sadiq and VTV Ganesh feature in supporting roles.
Hrithik Roshan has also been linked to an appearance in the film, although the trailer does not prominently feature him.
Nelson returns as director and writer, with Anirudh Ravichander once again composing the music. Vijay Kartik Kannan is the cinematographer and R Nirmal handles editing.
The technical team also includes art director DRK Kiran and stunt choreographer Chethan D'Souza, with Pallavi Singh and Muthul Hafeez returning as costume designers.
Jailer 2 is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 15. The film follows the success of the 2023 original, which featured Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian and became one of the biggest Tamil-language releases of the year.
The sequel expands the original film’s world with returning characters, new additions and a larger action scale, while retaining Nelson’s blend of deadpan humour and mass entertainment.