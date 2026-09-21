Jailer 2 cast: From Vidya Balan’s Kantha to Hrithik Roshan, who plays whom in Rajinikanth’s film

From Kantha to Bodhi Kalpak, Jailer 2 unveils a darker world around Tiger
Rajinikanth's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian now has a new adversary. With the film arriving on October 15, Sun Pictures is revealing its cast one character at a time, and the latest reveal is Vidya Balan.
On September 20, the studio confirmed Balan's role in Nelson Dilipkumar's sequel with a short character video. Sun Pictures presented Kantha as one of the film's antagonists.
The clip opens on a staircase, with Anirudh Ravichander's score building underneath. Her face stays hidden at first. Her posture does the introducing: one hand gathers the pallu of a saree, the other holds a lit cigarette. When the camera finally shows her face, she warns the person across from her that nobody leaves until they've heard her out. She then takes a slow drag and stares them down.
Her relationship to Rajinikanth's character hasn't been revealed. The makers have kept Kantha's place in the story under wraps. One earlier report, which the makers haven't confirmed, says Balan plays the eldest daughter of Mithun Chakraborty's character.
Suraj Venjaramoodu as Dileep. The 35-second promo shows him in a menacing avatar. He steps out of a car at night and sits on its bonnet, smoking, while a voiceover asks how many people would give their lives for him. He appears to be part of the antagonist lineup.
SJ Suryah as Bodhi Kalpak. Suraj's voiceover introduces Suryah's character in the clip. Suryah has no dialogue of his own and simply walks in with swagger.
Rajinikanth as Muthuvel “Tiger” Pandian — returning lead
Vidya Balan as Kantha — new character, antagonist
S.J. Suryah as Bodhi Kalpak — new character
Suraj Venjaramoodu as Dileep — new character, villain
Ramya Krishnan as Vijaya “Viji” Pandian — returning
Yogi Babu as Vimal — returning
Mirnaa as Swetha Pandian — returning
Rithvik as Rithu Pandian — returning
Mohanlal as Mathew — cameo
Shiva Rajkumar as Naras — cameo
Hrithik Roshan(not revealed as yet)
Vijay Sethupathi (not revealed as yet)
Vinayakan
Jatin Sarna
Nelson Dilipkumar returns to write and direct, Anirudh Ravichander is back as composer, and Sun Pictures produces. Vijay Karthik Kannan is the cinematographer.