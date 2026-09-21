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Jailer 2 cast: From Vidya Balan’s Kantha to Hrithik Roshan, who plays whom in Rajinikanth’s film

From Kantha to Bodhi Kalpak, Jailer 2 unveils a darker world around Tiger

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Rajinikanth in Jailer 2.
Rajinikanth in Jailer 2.

Rajinikanth's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian now has a new adversary. With the film arriving on October 15, Sun Pictures is revealing its cast one character at a time, and the latest reveal is Vidya Balan.

The Kantha reveal

On September 20, the studio confirmed Balan's role in Nelson Dilipkumar's sequel with a short character video. Sun Pictures presented Kantha as one of the film's antagonists.

The clip opens on a staircase, with Anirudh Ravichander's score building underneath. Her face stays hidden at first. Her posture does the introducing: one hand gathers the pallu of a saree, the other holds a lit cigarette. When the camera finally shows her face, she warns the person across from her that nobody leaves until they've heard her out. She then takes a slow drag and stares them down.

Her relationship to Rajinikanth's character hasn't been revealed. The makers have kept Kantha's place in the story under wraps. One earlier report, which the makers haven't confirmed, says Balan plays the eldest daughter of Mithun Chakraborty's character.

The other new faces so far

  • Suraj Venjaramoodu as Dileep. The 35-second promo shows him in a menacing avatar. He steps out of a car at night and sits on its bonnet, smoking, while a voiceover asks how many people would give their lives for him. He appears to be part of the antagonist lineup.

  • SJ Suryah as Bodhi Kalpak. Suraj's voiceover introduces Suryah's character in the clip. Suryah has no dialogue of his own and simply walks in with swagger.

  • Rajinikanth as Muthuvel “Tiger” Pandian — returning lead

  • Vidya Balan as Kantha — new character, antagonist

  • S.J. Suryah as Bodhi Kalpak — new character

  • Suraj Venjaramoodu as Dileep — new character, villain

  • Ramya Krishnan as Vijaya “Viji” Pandian — returning

  • Yogi Babu as Vimal — returning

  • Mirnaa as Swetha Pandian — returning

  • Rithvik as Rithu Pandian — returning

  • Mohanlal as Mathew — cameo

  • Shiva Rajkumar as Naras — cameo

  • Hrithik Roshan(not revealed as yet)

  • Vijay Sethupathi (not revealed as yet)

  • Vinayakan

  • Jatin Sarna

Behind the camera

Nelson Dilipkumar returns to write and direct, Anirudh Ravichander is back as composer, and Sun Pictures produces. Vijay Karthik Kannan is the cinematographer.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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