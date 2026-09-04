Nelson Dilipkumar’s action sequel is set to arrive in cinemas during the Dussehra season
Dubai: Rajinikanth’s much-awaited Jailer 2 has locked its theatrical release date, giving fans a firm date for the superstar’s return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.
The Nelson Dilipkumar-directed action sequel is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on October 15, 2026, placing the film in the lucrative Dussehra festive window.
The release-date announcement was accompanied by a new poster featuring Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, along with the tagline “Alappara Kelapparom”.
The announcement comes amid months of anticipation surrounding the sequel, following the blockbuster success of Jailer in 2023. The original film marked Rajinikanth’s return to a powerful action role as retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian, who is forced back into action to protect his family.
Rajinikanth reunites with Jailer team
Jailer 2 brings back much of the core team behind the original. Nelson Dilipkumar returns as director, while Anirudh Ravichander is once again composing the music.
Vijay Kartik Kannan is the cinematographer and R Nirmal is handling the editing. The film has also assembled an ensemble cast featuring SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Vidya Balan.
The sequel is expected to expand the world established in the first film while retaining the action and dark humour that helped make Jailer a major commercial success.
Bigger cast, bigger expectations
The original Jailer became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2023 and strengthened Rajinikanth’s box-office appeal with audiences across India and overseas.
The sequel has generated further interest with the return of Rajinikanth, Nelson and Anirudh, whose combination was central to the first film’s success.
With the release now scheduled for October 15, Jailer 2 is poised to be one of the major Tamil releases of 2026. For Rajinikanth fans, the date marks the next chapter in the story of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.