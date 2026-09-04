Kayadu Lohar’s dream flight: She ends up sitting next to Rajinikanth

Kayadu Lohar called sitting beside Rajinikanth on a flight her ultimate fangirl moment
A routine flight turned into an unforgettable fan moment for actor Kayadu Lohar when she unexpectedly found herself sitting next to superstar Rajinikanth.
Kayadu recently opened up about the encounter, revealing that she did not initially realise the passenger seated beside her was the legendary actor. She had changed seats after another passenger suggested the switch, only to discover that she had ended up next to Rajinikanth.
The actor said she became extremely nervous after recognising him and spent much of the journey pretending to sleep so she would not disturb his privacy. She later learnt that Rajinikanth had specifically booked the adjacent seat to avoid having another passenger next to him.
Kayadu eventually gathered the courage to speak to him before the flight landed. During their conversation, Rajinikanth asked her about director Ashwath Marimuthu, with whom she had worked on Dragon. She also told him that she hoped to share screen space with him someday.
The memorable encounter became even more special when Kayadu managed to take a selfie with the superstar. She later shared the picture on Instagram, describing the experience as surreal and saying she was still dreaming about it.
Kayadu also recalled that seeing Rajinikanth immediately reminded her of the song ‘Sundari’ from his 1991 film Thalapathi.
Calling the encounter surreal, Kayadu said she hoped that meeting Rajinikanth as a fan might someday lead to an opportunity to share screen space with him.
While celebrating the special moment, she also poked fun at herself, joking that she “look[s] like a potato” in the selfie.
The actress gained wider recognition with Dragon and has since signed several prominent projects across industries. She is part of Nani-starrer The Paradise and was recently seen in Idhayam Murali.
Her upcoming slate also includes Immortal, Suriya 48, I’m Game and Manjanathi, reflecting her growing presence across the South Indian film industry.
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