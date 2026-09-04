Kayadu Lohar’s dream flight: She ends up sitting next to Rajinikanth

The actor said she became extremely nervous after recognising him and spent much of the journey pretending to sleep so she would not disturb his privacy. She later learnt that Rajinikanth had specifically booked the adjacent seat to avoid having another passenger next to him.

Kayadu recently opened up about the encounter, revealing that she did not initially realise the passenger seated beside her was the legendary actor. She had changed seats after another passenger suggested the switch, only to discover that she had ended up next to Rajinikanth.

The memorable encounter became even more special when Kayadu managed to take a selfie with the superstar. She later shared the picture on Instagram, describing the experience as surreal and saying she was still dreaming about it.

Kayadu eventually gathered the courage to speak to him before the flight landed. During their conversation, Rajinikanth asked her about director Ashwath Marimuthu, with whom she had worked on Dragon. She also told him that she hoped to share screen space with him someday.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.