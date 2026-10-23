Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 crosses Rs 6 billion worldwide, director Nelson hails ‘Thalaivar magic’

Rajinikanth's film dethrones Leo despite the drop in numbers
Few stars can turn a weekday slump into a headline victory, but Rajinikanth has done it again. Jailer 2’s domestic numbers cooled noticeably on its eighth day, yet the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial still found a milestone worth celebrating: it has now overtaken the lifetime worldwide gross of Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo.
Week two opened with a clear drop. Jailer 2 collected Rs 0.17 billion net across all languages on Thursday, down 39.1% from Wednesday’s Rs 0.28 billion, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The film ran across 13,241 shows nationwide.
That still takes its domestic tally to:
India net: Rs 3.34 billion
India gross: Rs 3.92 billion
A dip of this size after a blockbuster opening week is typical, and the film’s eighth-day haul would still count as a strong opening for most releases.
International audiences supplied the final push. Jailer 2 added Rs 0.05 billion overseas on Day 8, taking its foreign gross to Rs 2.15 billion and its worldwide total to Rs 6.06 billion.
That figure matters because Leo ended its theatrical run at Rs 6.0590 billion worldwide, per Sacnilk’s final data. Jailer 2 has now passed it by Rs 0.0015 billion (Rs 1.5 million), a slim margin that will widen with every show still running. For fans who follow the Rajinikanth vs Vijay rivalry closely, this is the number they’ll be quoting.
Director Nelson Dilipkumar took to X to thank audiences, saying theatres had gone wild for the film and crediting what fans call “Thalaivar magic.” He also thanked Rajinikanth, composer Anirudh Ravichander and producers Sun Pictures.
Telugu star Allu Arjun was even more effusive. He praised the film as a high-energy commercial entertainer built on Rajinikanth’s swagger and screen presence. He singled out Anirudh’s music and joked that only Rajinikanth could cross the Rs 5 billion mark without a crease on his shirt.
The excitement has reached the cricket world too. Sanju Samson reportedly booked out an entire theatre to watch the film with his teammates.
Jailer 2 follows Rajinikanth’s 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Its ensemble cast includes Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa.
With Leo behind it, the real test begins now: How well the film holds through its second weekend. A solid Saturday and Sunday would put it within reach of bigger targets, while a steep fall would suggest the opening week drew most of its audience. On current momentum, Rajinikanth looks set to keep adding to the total.