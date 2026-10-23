Sanju Samson celebrates record-breaking 67 with Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 song

Sanju Samson's innings shines as he shares love for Jailer 2 soundtrack
Sanju Samson and Rajinikanth. It is a love story that just keeps getting better!
The Indian cricket star celebrated his brilliant innings against New Zealand by turning once again to his favourite superstar, sharing an Instagram post featuring 'Puttap Gang', a song associated with Rajinikanth's latest blockbuster, Jailer 2.
The song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, has become a massive hit among fans, and Samson could hardly have chosen a better soundtrack to celebrate another memorable performance.
Interestingly, Samson's Instagram post also caught the attention of his former India captain Suryakumar Yadav, who responded with a simple but affectionate comment: "Chettaaa!"
For those unfamiliar with Malayalam, 'Chetta' means elder brother and is commonly used as a term of affection and respect. With Samson being a Malayali, it is a nickname his teammates and fans often use to address him.
The 31 year old smashed 67 from just 33 deliveries, including eight fours and four sixes, as India completed their highest successful run chase in T20 international cricket.
Chasing New Zealand's imposing 225 for four in Christchurch on Thursday, India reached 230 for six in 19.4 overs to secure a thrilling four wicket victory.
Samson raced to his half century in just 23 deliveries and was named Player of the Match.
He also shared a brilliant 93 run opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma, giving India the perfect platform before Naman Dhir's unbeaten 42 from just 15 balls completed the historic chase.
Samson's explosive innings also saw him achieve another impressive milestone.
His 67 against New Zealand was his eighth score of 50 or more in T20Is in 2026, putting him alongside Ishan Kishan on the list of Indian batters with the most such scores in a calendar year.
Only Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli and Abhishek Sharma have recorded more in a single year.
Most scores of 50 or more for India in a calendar year in T20Is:
Suryakumar Yadav: 11 (2022)
Virat Kohli: 9 (2022)
Abhishek Sharma: 9 (2026)
Ishan Kishan: 8 (2026)
Sanju Samson: 8 (2026)
Samson is now just one more fifty away from equalling Kohli and Abhishek's tally of nine, while Suryakumar's record of 11 remains the benchmark.
Interestingly, Samson and Abhishek also equalled the Indian record for the most opening partnerships of 50 or more in a calendar year.
Their 93 run stand against New Zealand was their fifth such partnership in 2026, matching the record previously achieved by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in 2021 and Abhishek and Shubman Gill in 2025.
Samson's admiration for Rajinikanth is hardly a secret.
In fact, the Indian cricketer recently booked an entire cinema hall to watch Jailer 2 with his wife, friends and members of the Indian team's support staff.
And this is not the first time he has celebrated a special innings with a Rajinikanth connection.
During IPL 2026, Samson recreated the superstar's iconic Padayappa salute after scoring a century for Chennai Super Kings.
His admiration for Rajinikanth goes all the way back to childhood, and he fulfilled a long cherished dream of meeting the superstar at his residence in March 2023.