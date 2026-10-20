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Sanju Samson books entire theatre for Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ as film nears Rs500m milestone

Samson invited family, friends and Tamil-speaking India teammates to watch Rajini film

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Sanju Samson books entire theatre for Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ as film nears Rs500m milestone
X/ANI

Dubai: Indian cricketer Sanju Samson has taken his admiration for Rajinikanth to another level, booking an entire cinema theatre to watch the superstar’s latest film, ‘Jailer 2’, with family, friends and teammates.

The India wicketkeeper-batter, a confessed fan of the Tamil cinema icon, said he was excited to catch the action thriller on the big screen after missing its opening day because of a commitment in Delhi.

“I love watching Rajini sir’s movies, and I always look forward to his next film,” Samson said, explaining why he was watching the film a day later.

“Fortunately, I was lucky enough to book the entire theatre. I’ve invited my friends, and my wife is here too. I’m very excited to watch Rajini sir on the big screen,” he added.

Samson also revealed that several members of the Indian team and support staff who understand Tamil would join him for the screening.

“Everyone in the team and the support staff who know Tamil is coming,” he said.

The screening offers a glimpse into Samson’s enthusiasm for Rajinikanth, whose enduring popularity extends beyond cinema audiences to fans across different fields, including cricket.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, ‘Jailer 2’ is the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2023 blockbuster ‘Jailer’. The film sees the veteran actor return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the retired lawman whose life takes another action-packed turn.

The sequel has generated considerable anticipation among fans eager to see Rajinikanth reprise the role, and its release has drawn attention from audiences beyond Tamil cinema.

Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ continues to perform strongly at the box office, with the action sequel approaching the Rs4.78 billion mark worldwide within five days of its release. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film has recorded strong collections in India and overseas, adding another major success to the 75-year-old superstar’s career.

‘Jailer 2’ box office collection on Day 5

According to Sacnilk, ‘Jailer 2’ collected Rs423.5 million net in India on Day 5, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs2.42 billion.

With overseas earnings added, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs4.78 billion. It is now within striking distance of the Rs5 billion milestone.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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