Jailer 2 box office: Rajinikanth's film thunders past Rs 4.2 billion worldwide

Four days in, the turnstiles are still spinning. Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, which opened in theatres on October 15, had a big Sunday, pulling in Rs 55.85 crore net in India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, that takes the film’s domestic net total to Rs 199.90 (Rs 1.9 billion) crore, within touching distance of the Rs 200 crore mark. Its India gross has already passed it, at Rs 234.25 (Rs 2.3 billion) crore.