Jailer 2 box office: Rajinikanth's film thunders past Rs 4.2 billion worldwide

Thalaivar’s sequel posts its second-biggest day as the Tamil version leads the charge
Four days in, the turnstiles are still spinning. Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, which opened in theatres on October 15, had a big Sunday, pulling in Rs 55.85 crore net in India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, that takes the film’s domestic net total to Rs 199.90 (Rs 1.9 billion) crore, within touching distance of the Rs 200 crore mark. Its India gross has already passed it, at Rs 234.25 (Rs 2.3 billion) crore.
Overseas audiences have kept pace. The film added Rs 40 crore gross abroad on Day 4, lifting its overseas total to Rs 190 crore and its worldwide gross to Rs 424.25 crore.
Sunday’s collection was an 18.2% jump over Saturday’s Rs 47.25 crore, which suggests strong word of mouth through the first weekend.
The film opened with Rs 59.70 crore net on Thursday, then dipped to Rs 37.10 crore on Friday, as most films do after a big opening. It came back with Rs 47.25 crore on Saturday and grew again to Rs 55.85 crore on Sunday. That brings the four-day India net total to Rs 199.90 crore.
Jailer 2 played 15,473 shows across India on Sunday, and the Tamil version brought in most of the money. It collected Rs 39.95 crore from 8,173 shows. The Telugu version followed with Rs 9.50 crore from 2,234 shows, and the Hindi version added Rs 5.75 crore from 4,902 shows. The Kannada version contributed Rs 0.65 crore from 164 shows.
The Hindi version is worth a closer look. Despite a limited release across national multiplex chains, it earned Rs 5.75 crore on Day 4, a 27.8% jump from Day 3’s Rs 4.50 crore. Its four-day run reads Rs 3.50 crore, Rs 2.90 crore, Rs 4.50 crore and Rs 5.75 crore, for a Hindi total of Rs 16.65 crore. It is a modest figure next to the Tamil numbers, but the trend is rising.