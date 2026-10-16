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Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Jailer 2’ cameo reunites him with Rajinikanth after 40 years

Hrithik reunites with Rajinikanth in ‘Jailer 2’, four decades after ‘Bhagwan Dada’

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Hrithik Roshan as a child actor with Rajinikanth in Bhagwan Dada (left), and the stars reunite in Jailer 2 nearly four decades later.
Hrithik Roshan as a child actor with Rajinikanth in Bhagwan Dada (left), and the stars reunite in Jailer 2 nearly four decades later.
IMDB/Sun Pictures

Dubai: Hrithik Roshan’s cameo in ‘Jailer 2’ is more than a star appearance. It brings the actor back alongside Rajinikanth nearly four decades after they first shared screen space in ‘Bhagwan Dada’.

The reunion combines the larger-than-life action expected from a Rajinikanth film with a personal connection that dates back to Hrithik’s childhood, when he was just 12 years old.

Hrithik’s dramatic entry as Roddy

In ‘Jailer 2’, Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, who finds himself in danger as Bodhi Kalpak, played by SJ Suryah, closes in. Even the support of his trusted allies — Narasimha (Shiva Rajkumar), Mathew (Mohanlal) and Kamdev (Jackie Shroff) — may not be enough to turn the situation around.

As the danger escalates, Kamdev warns Tiger about what lies ahead. A phone call sets the stage for a new arrival.

Enter Roddy, played by Hrithik, who makes a dramatic entrance by driving through a wall to rescue Tiger. The sequence delivers the kind of exaggerated action, swagger and star power associated with Rajinikanth’s films, with a sunglasses flip adding to the spectacle.

But behind the high-energy cameo lies a reunion that carries a special significance for Hrithik.

From ‘Bhagwan Dada’ to ‘Jailer 2’

Hrithik and Rajinikanth first appeared together in ‘Bhagwan Dada’, released in 1986. Hrithik played Govind, a young boy adopted by Rajinikanth’s titular character. The film also featured Hrithik’s father, actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan.

At the time, Hrithik was a child actor with little idea of the significance of working alongside one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars. Four decades later, he returns to share the screen with Rajinikanth as an established leading man in his own right.

The reunion also recalls Hrithik’s memories of Rajinikanth’s kindness on the sets of their earlier film.

At the trailer launch of ‘The Roshans’ in January 2025, Hrithik spoke about how he had viewed Rajinikanth as a familiar elder rather than fully understanding his stature as a screen legend.

“I had no idea that I was standing with the greatest legend of all time. For me, he was Rajni uncle,” Hrithik recalled.

He also remembered how gently Rajinikanth treated him when he struggled with a shot. According to Hrithik, the veteran actor would take responsibility for mistakes, helping the young performer feel at ease.

The memory offers a glimpse into the bond that began during Hrithik’s childhood and has now come full circle with ‘Jailer 2’.

For audiences, the cameo promises a dose of star power and action. For Hrithik, it also marks a return to a cinematic connection that began long before he became one of Hindi cinema’s leading stars.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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