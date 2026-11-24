Ayan Mukerji shifts focus to Brahmastra after War 2 disappointment
Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has offered his most candid reflection yet on War 2, the big-budget spy sequel that failed at the box office, pointing out that he directed a story he neither conceived nor wrote.
Speaking at a session during the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Ayan described the project as unlike anything he had done before. Rather than developing an idea from scratch, he said, he had been brought on to bring someone else's vision to the screen. The film's creative foundation, he explained, was laid at Yash Raj Films by the team behind the original War, including director Siddharth Anand, under producer Aditya Chopra's leadership.
"I worked hard on War 2, and it was a franchise which belonged to somebody else," Ayan said, adding that despite the effort, the team did not get the result it had hoped for.
The film's screenplay is credited to Shridhar Raghavan, Abbas Tyrewala and Aditya Chopra, with the story developed in-house at the studio.
The pressure on the sequel was considerable. Siddharth Anand's War, which paired Hrithik Roshan with Tiger Shroff, became the biggest Indian earner of 2019 with a worldwide gross of Rs 471 crore, according to Sacnilk. For the follow-up, Hrithik returned as Kabir Dhaliwal alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, with Ayan taking over the director's chair.
Reportedly made for close to Rs 400 crore, War 2 hit theatres on August 14, 2025, but failed to win over audiences and fell well short of its predecessor's numbers.
Ayan's attention has now shifted back to his own franchise. He is developing the follow-ups to his 2022 fantasy epic Brahmastra and intends to film the second and third parts back-to-back, with no other projects on his slate until that work is done.
At IFFI, he also explained why the sequel couldn't be filmed alongside Brahmastra: Part One. Unless producers have very deep pockets, he said, most wait to see how the first instalment performs before fully committing to the next. He cited Ramayana 2, which he said still has work pending, and Baahubali 2, whose makers shot only a portion of the sequel before completing it after the first film's release.