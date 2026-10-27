Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan had separated in 2013
More than a decade after her marriage to Hrithik Roshan ended, Sussanne Khan says the family they built has landed somewhere rare: everyone, on every side, is content. In a recent interview with the interior designer spoke warmly about her partner Arslan Goni, about Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad, and about the co-parenting bond that has held steady through it all.
Rather than keeping her distance from Hrithik’s new relationship, Sussanne went out of her way to praise the actor he is now with.
“I must say that even Hrithik’s partner, Saba, is an incredible girl and an amazing human being. I think he is very lucky to have found her. All of us are feeling happy and secure in our relationships now,” she told Times of India.
The calm that both sides describe today was hard-won. Sussanne’s sister Farah recently looked back on the couple’s 2013 announcement and the uproar that followed, in a conversation with journalist Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel.
“Everyone was in shock. There was a lot of hue and cry. There were a lot of opinions which people had about their personal life, but I think they both handled it all beautifully. It was amicable,” she said.
Farah also took aim at one of the most persistent rumours about the split: that Sussanne received Rs 400 crore in alimony. “I feel sick at the bottom of my heart when I see people online saying that Rs 400 crore was paid and Sussanne got richer,” she said.
She argued that the story makes little sense given how close Sussanne remains to her former in-laws, Pinkie and Rakesh Roshan. “They love her. I think she conducted herself in a very sophisticated manner. She is not a gold-digger. It didn’t work out for them, but you don’t need to blow up your marriage for the sake of the press. There was no alimony in this. It’s incorrect and completely bad.”
According to Farah, the settlement narrative has lingered for years despite being untrue, and Sussanne never sought to profit from the separation.
Farah revealed she had often pushed her sister to set the record straight, but Sussanne chose to stay silent.
“I told her, ‘Why don’t you deny all this?’ She said, ‘I don’t care what people think of me, Farah’. I think we are all like that. I do whatever I want. Unless you bring some value into my life, what I do shouldn’t matter to you, and what you think of me shouldn’t matter to me.”
The current stability has also given Sussanne room to rebuild her own life. She said she met Arslan at a time when she had lost faith in relationships, and that he brought love and companionship back.
“I am very lucky to have met him. He is an incredible man and he completes my heart,” she said, adding that the two came into each other’s lives when they both truly needed it. “Whatever the tide throws in, we have got each other. That is the main thing," she told Times of India.