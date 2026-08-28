Hrithik and Sussanne Khan married in 2000 and have two sons together — Hrehaan, 20, and Hridhaan, 18. The couple divorced in 2014. In an interview with ETimes, Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan had said spoken about Hrithik’s cordial relationship with Sussanne Khan. He mentioned how after their divorce in court, Hrithik walked out and opened the car door for Sussanne. Rakesh said that this showed his son’s character and these things can’t be taught, they come from inside.