Hrithik and Sussanne hail son Hrehaan’s first single, ‘The Heavenly Place’
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's elder son, Hrehaan, has officially begun his music career. The 20-year-old released his debut single, 'The Heavenly Place,' across YouTube, Spotify, and Instagram.
Hrithik Roshan was among the first to share it, posting the link on his Instagram story with the words: "You are born with an innate wisdom. I trust it so much. It makes me fearless." Sussanne Khan commented on the music video itself, expressing how overwhelmed she was.
Support poured in from beyond his parents too. Saba Azad, Hrithik's partner and herself an independent artist, reposted the track and wrote, "So so beautiful Ray so proud of you (sic)." Sussanne's partner, Arsalan Goni, chimed in as well, saying that he had been listening to the track all day.
Hrehaan's grandfather, veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, kept his message short and warm: "Ray so proud of you, keep soaring (sic)." Music has been part of the Roshan family for generations, with Rajesh Roshan's compositions forming a key part of the family's legacy in Hindi cinema.
Hrithik's sister, Sunaina Roshan, also wrote a lengthy note celebrating her nephew's new chapter as a singer, songwriter, and guitarist: "Congratulations Ray , on your song launch! So proud of you and all the hard work behind this beautiful achievement. Wishing you endless success, love, and many more milestones ahead. Keep shining and let your music touch hearts! Love you and your song is just beyond fabulous, your voice speaks volumes (sic)."
Hrithik and Sussanne Khan married in 2000 and have two sons together — Hrehaan, 20, and Hridhaan, 18. The couple divorced in 2014. In an interview with ETimes, Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan had said spoken about Hrithik’s cordial relationship with Sussanne Khan. He mentioned how after their divorce in court, Hrithik walked out and opened the car door for Sussanne. Rakesh said that this showed his son’s character and these things can’t be taught, they come from inside.
Sussanne is now with Arsalan Goni, and Hrithik shares his life with Saba Azad. Despite the split, the two continue to co-parent their sons and maintain what's widely described as an amicable relationship, something that was evident in how the entire family came together to celebrate Hrehaan's big day.