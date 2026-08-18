Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel underway, Zoya Akhtar says they're 'on it'— but no promises yet

Zoya Akhtar confirms sequel in development, but says it's far from guaranteed
Are you man-tally ready to see the sequel of a film that you thought ended 15 years ago, bwoyz?
Turns out it's happening, and just like Hrithik Roshan getting handed that pink phone in the original, you might be getting a surprise of your own.
The rumour mill Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara had already been running hot since 2025, when Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Farhan Akhtar reunited for a tourism campaign for Yas Island, a reunion that sent fans straight back into Arjun-Kabir-Imran days, wondering if this was more than just an ad.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Monsoon Film Festival, Zoya put the speculation to rest, sort of. "We are on it," she confirmed, before adding a healthy dose of filmmaker realism: "We don't know what will happen and what won't... if we will get to a place where it feels correct, in catching up with these characters today. But it will be nice."
Zoya also addressed the chaos that followed the Yas Island commercial, which had fans convinced they were watching a covert trailer drop. "People thought it was a trailer," she said, and the fallout wasn't pretty. "First, they were like, 'YEAH!' But then I got abused in my DMs saying, 'This was not funny.'" Turns out, toying with a fanbase's nostalgia is a high-risk, high-reward game.
Three childhood best friends, uptight workaholic Arjun, adrenaline-junkie-in-hiding Kabir, and eternally single romantic Imran, take a bachelor road trip across Spain before Kabir's wedding. The plan: three weeks, three activities each guy picks (skydiving, deep-sea diving, and running with the bulls)
A groom's-last-hurrah trip quickly turns into an existential intervention nobody signed up for. Arjun realizes he's spent a decade optimising his life for spreadsheets instead of, you know, living it. Kabir starts panicking about whether he's marrying the right person. And Imran, the group's resident free spirit — turns out to be on a secret mission to track down the father he's never met.
In the middle of all the gorgeous Spanish locales, there's a scuba instructor who shakes up Arjun's entire worldview, a fiancée who may not be as perfect a match as she looks on paper, and so you've got a film that convinced an entire generation that the cure for a quarter-life crisis is a group trip and some deep breathing before jumping out of a plane.
It's a critique that follows Zoya around like a loyal, slightly annoying pet: the idea that her filmography leans heavily into what's often dismissed as "the angst of posh people." It's not an unfair read of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara or Dil Dhadakne Do specifically — even as her range extends far beyond that, into Gully Boy and Lust Stories.
Her response, though, is refreshingly unbothered. "It still comes up, but it does not bother me now. These are stories and, as a filmmaker, I get to tell stories of all kinds of people. I totally respect it if it's something that does not resonate with you, or these are not conflicts and complexities you are interested in. But I am interested, and so I'll make them… someone will watch them."
Released in 2011 and shot across Spain, India, and the UK, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara turned a Rs 45 crore budget into a worldwide haul of roughly Rs 153 crore — a solid return for a film that was, at its core, three men, a road trip, and a lot of unresolved feelings. The cast also included Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin, and Naseeruddin Shah.
Whether the sequel actually happens is still up in the air. But if there's one thing this update confirms, it's that Zoya Akhtar isn't rushing it just to cash in on nostalgia — which, frankly, might be the most reassuring thing a fan could hear right now.