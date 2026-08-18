Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel underway, Zoya Akhtar says they're 'on it'— but no promises yet

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, in a nutshell:

Three childhood best friends, uptight workaholic Arjun, adrenaline-junkie-in-hiding Kabir, and eternally single romantic Imran, take a bachelor road trip across Spain before Kabir's wedding. The plan: three weeks, three activities each guy picks (skydiving, deep-sea diving, and running with the bulls)

A groom's-last-hurrah trip quickly turns into an existential intervention nobody signed up for. Arjun realizes he's spent a decade optimising his life for spreadsheets instead of, you know, living it. Kabir starts panicking about whether he's marrying the right person. And Imran, the group's resident free spirit — turns out to be on a secret mission to track down the father he's never met.

In the middle of all the gorgeous Spanish locales, there's a scuba instructor who shakes up Arjun's entire worldview, a fiancée who may not be as perfect a match as she looks on paper, and so you've got a film that convinced an entire generation that the cure for a quarter-life crisis is a group trip and some deep breathing before jumping out of a plane.