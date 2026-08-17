The timing is notable. This gesture toward resolution lands just as Ranveer kicks off production on his next major project, Pralay, a zombie apocalypse thriller directed by Jai Mehta that began shooting in Mumbai. The film brings together an unusual production lineup: Jai's father Hansal Mehta's True Story Films, Ananya Birla's Birla Studios, and Maa Kasam Films, the actor's own newly launched banner, marking his first credit as a producer. Kalyani Priyadarshan, known for Lokah: Chapter 1, joins him in a lead role.