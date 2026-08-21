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Ranveer Singh's father meets film body over Don 3 row, contests Rs 45 crore claim as actor shoots for Pralay

Ranveer’s father contests Excel’s Rs 45 crore claim before film body

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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The association's legal team will pore over these submissions before charting a path forward, one that ideally lands on a resolution acceptable to both camps.(Photo : IANS/File)
The association's legal team will pore over these submissions before charting a path forward, one that ideally lands on a resolution acceptable to both camps.(Photo : IANS/File)

The fallout from Ranveer Singh walking away from Don 3 has entered a new chapter. Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, the actor's father, sat down with officials from the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) and formally contested Excel Entertainment's reported Rs 45 crore claim against his son.

This sit-down builds on what IMPPA President Abhay Sinha had already flagged: Bhavnani had been in touch with the association and signaled he was open to a meeting. Sinha noted at the time that Ranveer's legal counsel had also emailed confirming they'd show up whenever the meeting was set.

Per India Today's reporting, Bhavnani has now handed over documents and supporting evidence to IMPPA. The association's legal team will pore over these submissions before charting a path forward, one that ideally lands on a resolution acceptable to both camps.

Where it all started

The trouble traces back to Ranveer Singh pulling out of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Don 3, and he did it just weeks shy of the film's first schedule.

Excel Entertainment announced Don 3 back in August 2023, positioning Ranveer as Shah Rukh Khan's successor in the title role, Khan had anchored the franchise's first two outings in 2006 and 2011. A promotional video at the time formally unveiled Ranveer as the new Don.

Momentum shifted after Dhurandhar posted strong worldwide box office numbers. That's reportedly when Ranveer told Excel Entertainment he was stepping away from the project, a call that landed roughly three weeks before over 200 crew members were set to fly out for the first schedule.

Excel then took the matter to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), which heard the production house out first before turning to Ranveer for his account.

FWICE's non-cooperation order

Things intensified in May, when FWICE slapped Ranveer with a non-cooperation directive tied to his Don 3 exit. The federation said it had asked him to explain his side but got no engagement from him.

Eight days on, the order was pulled back after other industry bodies weighed in — FWICE pointed to the sheer number of jobs a Ranveer-fronted film would generate as a factor.

About a month after that, Excel Entertainment took its case to IMPPA, laying out Ranveer's Don 3 contract, the launch promo, and a message from the actor expressing enthusiasm about the project.

IMPPA now has both sides on record

With Bhavnani's meeting now done, IMPPA holds submissions from Ranveer's camp to weigh against what Excel Entertainment already presented. The legal team will sift through everything before determining next steps.

Ranveer himself hasn't said a word publicly since the controversy broke — not even when FWICE issued its directive. His team has maintained he will keep his focus on work rather than address the situation in public.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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