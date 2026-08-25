Ranveer Singh rejects intervention in Don 3 row, says only an ‘MoU’ exists: What it means for Farhan Akhtar

Speaking to Screen, media and entertainment lawyer Sanjay Vasudevan explained that the answer isn't straightforward without seeing the actual document. As he put it, the absence of a separate long-form agreement "does not, by itself, mean that no enforceable contract existed." According to Vasudevan, a court would likely dig into the MoU's actual language — whether it uses binding terms like "shall" or "undertakes," whether it includes a "subject to contract" clause, and whether it lays out specifics like the actor's role, pay, dates, exclusivity, and what happens if either side walks away.