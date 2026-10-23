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Hrithik Roshan’s son Hridaan stars in family brand campaign with Zayed Khan

The video also featured Zayed Khan's sons Zidaan and Aariz Khan

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Azaan is the son of jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, Sussanne’s sister. The campaign video was unveiled at the launch event
Azaan is the son of jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, Sussanne’s sister. The campaign video was unveiled at the launch event

Hridaan Roshan, the younger son of actor Hrithik Roshan and interior designer Sussanne Khan, appears in the campaign for a new men’s jewellery brand launched by his cousin Azaan Ali in Mumbai this week.

Azaan is the son of jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, Sussanne’s sister. The campaign video was unveiled at the launch event, which Hrithik attended with his partner, Saba Azad. The actor has maintained cordial ties with Sussanne and her family since the couple’s divorce.

Besides Hridaan and Azaan, the video features actor Zayed Khan and his sons Zidaan and Aariz Khan, whom he shares with wife Malaika Parekh. Armaan and Yuraaz Arora, sons of Simone Khan Arora, also appear. Zayed, Farah, Sussanne and Simone are the children of actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan and Zarine Katrak Khan.

Several film personalities reacted to the video on social media. Shweta Bachchan congratulated Azaan and Farah, and Esha Deol also sent her best wishes.

Hridaan, 17, is reportedly studying film and television production at the University of Southern California. His school, the American School of Bombay, announced the news on Instagram earlier this year, and Sussanne posted a message congratulating him.

Hrithik and Sussanne’s elder son, Hrehaan Roshan, recently released his debut single, This Heavenly Place, as a singer-songwriter and guitarist. Hrithik, Sussanne, Saba Azad and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan shared messages of support after the release.

Farah married DJ Aqeel in 1999. The couple have two children, Azaan and Fizaa, and their divorce was finalised in February 2023.

Hridaan and Hrehaan are the grandsons of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and actor Sanjay Khan.

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