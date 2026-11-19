Karan Johar, who directed the film, also features in the video
The Raichand family is taking reservations. With Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham turning 25 next month, Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan have stepped back into the roles of Poo and Rohan for an Airbnb campaign that lets fans book time inside a recreation of the film’s famous Raichand House in Mumbai. Karan Johar, who directed the 2001 family saga, also appears in the promotional video.
The ad’s premise is simple. Rohan wants to throw the house open to visitors, and Poo is not convinced. When he unrolls a seemingly endless scroll of names, she reaches for her old line, “Kaun hain ye, jo Poo ke ghar aayenge?” Rohan argues that everyone deserves a welcome, from “Chandu ke chacha” to “Chandu ki chachi,” a nod to the tongue twister his character finally nailed in the film.
When he suggests she isn’t much of a host, Poo shoots back with a reworked version of one of her most quoted lines: “Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum mujhse better host bano.”
The video is built for fans who know the film by heart. It opens with Hrithik dressed head to toe in black, whistling as he ties his shoelaces in the mansion, a scene that once needed DJ (Farida Jalal) to step in. Kareena, in signature pink, makes her entrance down the white marble staircase while “You Are My Soniya” plays.
The pair also revisit the “dono… hum dono” exchange, with Rohan adding a new question: “Aaj bhi sirf hum dono?” Later, as Poo admires herself in the mirror, Rohan declares “Uff! 10!” She accepts the compliment, only for him to slip on his sunglasses and explain he was rating himself.
A ringing doorbell brings the director into the frame. Johar stands with his two stars at the entrance holding the aarti ki thali, echoing the moment Jaya Bachchan’s Nandini Raichand welcomed her family home in the original. Lata Mangeshkar’s rendition of the title song closes the clip.
The Instagram caption told fans that after 25 years as part of the family, they were owed a key, and directed them to Airbnb to book a slot.
The reaction was swift and affectionate. Commenters called the reunion iconic, hailed the duo as their favourite on-screen couple, and joked that millennials everywhere were celebrating. At least one fan used the moment to ask for a sequel.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was Johar’s second film as director, following his 1998 debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and it brought back that film’s leads, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The ensemble also included Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rani Mukerji alongside Kareena and Hrithik.
For the younger pair, K3G came just months after their first film together, Subhash Ghai’s Yaadein (2001). Kareena had originally been attached to debut opposite Hrithik in Rakesh Roshan’s Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000), but Ameesha Patel ultimately took the part.
The two went on to star in Kunal Kohli’s Mujhse Dosti Karoge! (2002) and Sooraj Barjatya’s Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (2004). Neither performed well commercially, and they have not shared the big screen since, which makes this brief reunion a rare treat for fans.