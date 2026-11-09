His biggest upcoming project is one fans have been waiting on for over a decade. Rakesh Roshan has confirmed that Hrithik will direct the fourth Krrish film, marking his debut behind the camera. According to Rakesh, it was Aditya Chopra who persuaded Hrithik to take on the role, and Yash Raj Films is producing in association with Rakesh Roshan’s Filmkraft Productions. Filming was scheduled to begin in mid-2026 and continue through the end of the year, with a release planned for 2027.