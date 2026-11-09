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Hrithik Roshan makes stylish debut at LA's LACMA Gala, joins Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman

The guest list was packed with big names from film, music and fashion.

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Hrithik Roshan attends the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Hrithik Roshan attends the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP-MONICA SCHIPPER

Hrithik Roshan brought a touch of Bollywood to Los Angeles on November 7, walking the red carpet at the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala. The actor is reportedly the first Indian star to attend the high-profile event, having received a personal invitation – a notable milestone for Indian cinema on the global stage.

The guest list was packed with big names from film, music and fashion. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were in attendance, as were Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrew Garfield and Michelle Yeoh. K-pop was well represented too, with BLACKPINK’s Rosé and aespa’s Ningning among the guests.

A classic look

Hrithik went for a custom-tailored all-black suit – clean, understated and well-suited to the occasion. He greeted photographers and fellow guests with folded hands on the red carpet, a small gesture that drew plenty of attention online.

The gala, co-chaired this year by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow, is an annual celebration of the relationship between art and film, bringing together influential figures from across the creative industries. Hrithik’s presence added to the growing international profile of Indian cinema and its stars.

Fresh from Jailer 2

The appearance comes shortly after Hrithik’s surprise cameo in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2, which opened in theatres on October 15 and has been a hit at the box office.

Krrish 4: Hrithik takes the director’s chair

His biggest upcoming project is one fans have been waiting on for over a decade. Rakesh Roshan has confirmed that Hrithik will direct the fourth Krrish film, marking his debut behind the camera. According to Rakesh, it was Aditya Chopra who persuaded Hrithik to take on the role, and Yash Raj Films is producing in association with Rakesh Roshan’s Filmkraft Productions. Filming was scheduled to begin in mid-2026 and continue through the end of the year, with a release planned for 2027.

Hrithik is also expanding his work as a producer. Through his banner HRX Films, he is developing the web series Storm and the comedy film Mess, both backed by Amazon Prime Video.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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