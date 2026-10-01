Hrithik Roshan celebrates five years with Saba Azad: 'It's our birthday'

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's anniversary post sparks public and family reactions
Actor Hrithik Roshan has marked five years of his relationship with Saba Azad, sharing a set of photographs of the couple on Instagram to note the occasion.
The pictures show the two spending time together. In the caption accompanying the post, Roshan wrote, "It's our birthday. HAPPY 5th, my love." The post drew a quick response on social media, with many users leaving congratulatory messages and compliments in the comments section.
Among those who responded was Sussanne Khan, Roshan's former wife. She commented, "So sweet, happy anniversary." Her reaction was noted by followers of the post, given her past marriage to the actor.
A relationship made public in 2022
Roshan and Azad first appeared publicly as a couple in 2022, when they attended filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration together. That appearance was widely seen as the point at which the pair officially acknowledged their relationship.
Since then, Azad has regularly been present at Roshan family events. She is also reported to have developed a close relationship with Roshan's sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, whom he shares with Khan from their marriage.
Family occasions
One such occasion took place last December, when Roshan's cousin, Eshaan Roshan, got married in Mumbai. The wedding celebrations attracted considerable attention in the city. Hrithik Roshan attended the festivities with Azad, alongside other members of the Roshan family.
Around that time, Azad posted on Instagram to welcome Eshaan's wife, Aishwarya Singh, into the family. In her post, she described Eshaan as among the "sweetest and kindest" in the family and addressed a message to the newly married couple.
Her note read, in part, "Here's to the beginning of the most important relationship of your life, to our lovely Aishoo @aishwaryasiingh, welcome to the family, sweet girl." She went on to wish that the two would remain close friends through their marriage, and that empathy, humour and levity would stay with them.