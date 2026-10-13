The superstar recalls his five years as a conductor ahead of Jailer 2’s release
Dubai: Rajinikanth may be one of Indian cinema’s biggest superstars. However, the actor says he still identifies with his former life as a bus conductor — a job he loved even more than acting.
Speaking at a promotional event for his upcoming film Jailer 2, the 75-year-old star reflected on his early working life in Bengaluru and revealed that he still misses his five years as a bus conductor.
“I love acting, of course. But I loved my job as a bus conductor much more,” Rajinikanth said, reflecting on his life before becoming one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars.
“Those five years were truly wonderful, and I still miss them. Deep down, I believe I am, and will always be, a bus conductor. To be honest, I still find it difficult to relate to superstardom and all the fame that comes with it. That is why I visit Bengaluru from time to time. Seeing that bus makes me happy, and whenever I see the khaki uniform, tears well up in my eyes without me even realising it. I still see myself as a bus conductor,” he said.
Before entering the film industry, Rajinikanth worked as a bus conductor for the Bengaluru Transport Service. His distinctive screen presence and acting style later propelled him to stardom.
The actor’s comments came during a special promotional programme for Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The event featured conversations with the cast and crew instead of a conventional audio launch.
Meanwhile, the makers have confirmed that Jailer 2 will release theatrically in Hindi on October 15, alongside its other language versions, dismissing reports that the Hindi version would skip cinemas.
The clarification followed speculation over the film’s theatrical distribution amid reports of disagreements concerning its digital release window. The makers said the Hindi release schedule remained unchanged, with Pen Marudhar Entertainment handling distribution across North India.
The sequel follows the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, with Rajinikanth returning as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The film also features Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu.
Produced by Sun Pictures, the action drama is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 15 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Anirudh Ravichander returns as composer.