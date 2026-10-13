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Rajinikanth reveals why he loved being a bus conductor more than acting ahead of Jailer 2

The superstar recalls his five years as a conductor ahead of Jailer 2’s release

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Rajinikanth reveals why he loved being a bus conductor more than acting ahead of Jailer 2
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Dubai:  Rajinikanth may be one of Indian cinema’s biggest superstars. However, the actor says he still identifies with his former life as a bus conductor — a job he loved even more than acting.

Speaking at a promotional event for his upcoming film Jailer 2, the 75-year-old star reflected on his early working life in Bengaluru and revealed that he still misses his five years as a bus conductor.

“I love acting, of course. But I loved my job as a bus conductor much more,” Rajinikanth said, reflecting on his life before becoming one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars.

“Those five years were truly wonderful, and I still miss them. Deep down, I believe I am, and will always be, a bus conductor. To be honest, I still find it difficult to relate to superstardom and all the fame that comes with it. That is why I visit Bengaluru from time to time. Seeing that bus makes me happy, and whenever I see the khaki uniform, tears well up in my eyes without me even realising it. I still see myself as a bus conductor,” he said.

Before entering the film industry, Rajinikanth worked as a bus conductor for the Bengaluru Transport Service. His distinctive screen presence and acting style later propelled him to stardom.

The actor’s comments came during a special promotional programme for Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The event featured conversations with the cast and crew instead of a conventional audio launch.

Jailer 2 Hindi release confirmed

Meanwhile, the makers have confirmed that Jailer 2 will release theatrically in Hindi on October 15, alongside its other language versions, dismissing reports that the Hindi version would skip cinemas.

The clarification followed speculation over the film’s theatrical distribution amid reports of disagreements concerning its digital release window. The makers said the Hindi release schedule remained unchanged, with Pen Marudhar Entertainment handling distribution across North India.

The sequel follows the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, with Rajinikanth returning as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The film also features Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the action drama is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 15 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Anirudh Ravichander returns as composer.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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