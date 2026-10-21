From Coimbatore YouTube sensation to Jailer 2 star: At 13, Rithvik Jothi Raj has his own company

The teen added that he started the company with his friends out of 'boredom'
Rithvik Jothi Raj, the young actor who plays Rajinikanth’s grandson in Jailer and its newly released sequel, has shown he has ambitions beyond the screen. In a recent interview, he revealed that he and a group of friends have set up their own company, and a clip of the conversation is now circulating widely online.
From boredom to a business
Rithvik, in a YouTube interview by Cinema Vikatan quoted by Indian Express, the venture had a casual beginning. Restless during video calls with his friends, the group decided to try building a website. “We were just bored during video calls, so we thought, why not create a website? That’s how it started,” he said, adding that they knew a bit of coding and decided to give it a shot.
When the interviewer asked about his programming skills, Rithvik named Python. She said she had only encountered coding in college, and he replied that he had also been taught it. Asked what else he could do, he kept it brief: “Creating robots. That’s about it.”
A modest operation, for now
Rithvik was candid about how the company is doing. The website sells products and offers courses, he explained, but traffic is thin. “Nobody really comes to the website. We’re just keeping it running for now,” he said.
He said the core team is five people, with another five who belong to the group mainly as members. When the interviewer suggested this meant five partners and five workers, he agreed with “partners” but objected to “workers.” He accepted “helpers” as a better word.
A familiar face in South Indian cinema
Rithvik grew up in Coimbatore and first found an audience online under 'RithuRocks', where his videos often had him playing several characters at once. He has done several spoofs on Tamil news, too.
Film roles followed, including O2, Sardar and Lucky Baskhar, and he has since worked across South Indian film industries.
His biggest break came with Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer in 2023, where he played the grandson of Rajinikanth’s character. He returns in Jailer 2, which opened in theatres on October 15, 2026.
Box office run
The sequel has started strongly. It crossed Rs 500 crore worldwide within six days of release. In India, it has collected Rs 320.37 crore gross and Rs 273.28 crore net.