Sanju Samson's love for Rajinikanth: From childhood dream to Padayappa celebration and Jailer 2 theatre booking

From age seven to Jailer 2, Sanju Samson's love for Rajinikanth has no limits
Some people are fans of movie stars. Others take their admiration to another level.
Indian cricketer Sanju Samson certainly belongs to the second category.
From dreaming of meeting Rajinikanth when he was just seven to recreating his famous celebration on the cricket field and now booking an entire theatre to watch Jailer 2, the Kerala cricketer has never hidden his love for the Tamil superstar.
And there are some lovely stories behind that admiration.
Sanju was just seven when he told his parents that one day he would visit Rajinikanth at his home.
It was a childhood dream that finally came true in March 2023, when the Indian wicketkeeper received an invitation to meet the superstar at his Chennai residence.
Sanju shared a photograph of their meeting on social media, revealing that he had waited 21 years for that special moment.
For someone who grew up watching Rajinikanth's films, it was a dream come true.
A few months later, Sanju found another way to show his admiration.
During India's tour of Ireland in August 2023, he attended a special screening of Rajinikanth's blockbuster Jailer.
He was invited as a guest of honour, and the moment even found its way into the television commentary during India's T20I against Ireland.
Interestingly, Sanju has also revealed that watching Rajinikanth films from childhood helped him learn Tamil, despite Malayalam being his mother tongue.
Sanju's love for Rajinikanth has even made its way onto the cricket field.
During IPL 2026, he celebrated his first century for Chennai Super Kings by recreating the superstar's iconic salute from the 1999 film Padayappa.
The moment came after Sanju smashed an unbeaten 115 from just 56 balls against Delhi Capitals at Chepauk on April 11.
After a difficult start to his CSK career, it was a special innings, and he celebrated it in true Thalaivar style.
But there was another story behind the gesture.
Sanju later revealed that the celebration was dedicated to CSK head coach Stephen Fleming, acknowledging the pressure of managing a franchise like Chennai Super Kings.
And that was not his only Rajinikanth inspired celebration.
Later that month, after smashing an unbeaten 101 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Sanju shared his celebrations on Instagram with music from Rajinikanth's Petta.
Now, Sanju has taken his fandom to another level.
The Indian cricketer booked an entire screen at Cinepolis in Bengaluru's Lulu Mall to watch Rajinikanth's latest release, Jailer 2.
And he was not planning to enjoy the experience alone.
His wife, friends and Tamil speaking members of the Indian team's support staff were invited to join him.
Sanju explained that he had missed the opportunity to watch the film earlier because of a commitment in Delhi.
But he was determined not to miss seeing his favourite superstar on the big screen.
Sanju has achieved plenty in cricket since making that childhood promise to his parents, but his admiration for Rajinikanth has remained unchanged.
From watching his films as a young boy to meeting him in person, celebrating like him on the cricket field and booking an entire theatre for his latest release, Sanju has certainly come a long way.
He may be a cricket star with millions of fans of his own.
But when it comes to Rajinikanth, Sanju Samson is still that seven year old boy who just wants to see his hero.