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Washington Sundar receives hate over confession about Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’

Washington Sundar faces playful backlash for skipping Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2'

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Rajinikanth and Washington Sundar
Rajinikanth and Washington Sundar
via IANS and AFP

Dubai: India all-rounder Washington Sundar has found himself at the centre of a light-hearted debate among his friends, with the Tamil Nadu cricketer yet to watch one of the year’s most talked-about films.

The 26-year-old has often been vocal about his love for cinema, particularly Tamil films. His India teammate Sanju Samson, meanwhile, has already made time for the big-screen experience, booking an entire theatre to watch Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer 2’ with his wife, friends and members of the Indian team.

Sundar revealed the reason behind the friendly pressure on Instagram story: “The amount of hate I’m getting from my friends for not watching Jailer 2 needs to be studied! Didn’t realise my friendship came with a Jailer 2 viewing deadline.”

While Samson has already watched the sequel, Sundar is yet to catch up, much to the amusement of his friends. The all-rounder’s post has prompted a playful exchange, with fans also joining in on the film conversation.

He is currently part of the India A squad preparing to face New Zealand A. The series offers Sundar an opportunity to get valuable match time as he looks to remain in contention for the senior national side.

The all-rounder was also part of India's Asian Games gold medal squad. Sundar even received from Rs 75 lakhs (Dh 286,000) for his accomplishment from Tamil Nadu CM Vijay.

For now, however, it seems his friends have another deadline for him to meet, watching ‘Jailer 2’.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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