Vijay, Rajinikanth, and Stalin unite at Kavya Maran's grand wedding reception
A remarkable moment unfolded at Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran and music composer Anirudh Ravichander's grand wedding reception in Chennai on Saturday, November 21, as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay exchanged handshakes with superstar Rajinikanth and his political rival, former Chief Minister MK Stalin.
A video circulating on X showed Vijay greeting Rajinikanth and Stalin, bringing together three of Tamil Nadu's most prominent personalities in one frame.
The moment attracted attention because of the political rivalry between Vijay and Stalin, while Rajinikanth's presence made it a rare gathering of cinema and politics.
Vijay, dressed in a navy blue bandhgala suit, was seen carrying a bouquet as he greeted the guests. Photographs also showed the three posing together alongside Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran.
The Chief Minister congratulated Kavya and Anirudh, presenting them with flowers before posing for photographs with the newlyweds and their family members.
Another notable moment saw political rivals Stalin and Edappadi K Palaniswami seated together and smiling, while Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were also photographed sharing a laugh.
While the guest list attracted attention, Kavya and Anirudh also turned heads with their reception outfits.
Kavya looked stunning in a bright red outfit decorated with floral designs and fine detailing. She completed her appearance with elegant jewellery and wore her hair in soft waves.
Anirudh opted for a dark maroon and black jacket covered in colourful floral patterns, with silver detailing adding to the design. He paired it with black trousers.
The couple smiled for photographs against a pink floral backdrop.
The reception also brought together several familiar faces from Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Former SRH fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was photographed posing alongside Kavya and Anirudh.
Former SRH captain Kane Williamson, South African pace legend Dale Steyn, former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori and Sri Lankan spin great Muttiah Muralitharan were also among the cricket personalities attending.
Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth was another prominent guest.
The celebrations at ITC Grand Chola attracted leading personalities from cinema, music and politics.
Cinema and music: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Mahesh Babu, Karthi, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, filmmaker Atlee and director S Shankar were among the guests.
Oscar winning music composer AR Rahman also attended with his son, AR Ameen.
Politics: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers MK Stalin and Edappadi K Palaniswami, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, DMK leader Kanimozhi and Udhayanidhi Stalin were among the prominent attendees.
Kavya and Anirudh married in Greece on November 11 in an intimate ceremony attended by family members and close friends.
Their Chennai reception brought together some of India's biggest names from different fields, but the meeting between Vijay, Rajinikanth and Stalin became one of the evening's most talked about moments.