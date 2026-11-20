Anirudh and Kavya to host a star-studded Chennai reception on November 21
Dubai: Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and his wife Kavya Maran have shared another glimpse into their wedding celebrations, posting unseen photographs featuring superstar Rajinikanth, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and family members.
The newlyweds shared the pictures on Instagram with a heartfelt message thanking friends and well-wishers for their love and blessings.
"Our hearts are full. Your love and blessings mean more to us than words can express. Thank you for making this new beginning even more special. We carry all your love with us," the couple wrote.
Anirudh and Kavya married in an intimate ceremony in Greece on November 11, following several years of dating. The latest photographs offer a closer look at their celebrations and the prominent personalities who joined them.
The pictures include the couple posing with Rajinikanth and MK Stalin, alongside family photographs and candid moments from their festivities.
Anirudh had earlier shared another collection of photographs, captioning the post, "My favourite kind of magic."
One image showed him embracing Kavya, while another captured the newlyweds walking hand in hand as guests cheered. Music was also central to the celebrations, with Anirudh singing on stage as Kavya joined him.
Kavya made several elegant fashion statements. At one event, she wore a white draped skirt with a thigh-high slit and a gold off-shoulder, corset-style top. Anirudh complemented her in an all-white ensemble. At another celebration, she chose a champagne-gold embellished gown with a soft pink feathered wrap, while he wore a grey blazer with black trousers.
Attention is now turning to the couple's grand reception in Chennai on November 21. Several prominent personalities from politics, cinema and business have reportedly been invited.
The reported political guest list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MK Stalin, N Chandrababu Naidu and other senior leaders.
The film industry is also expected to feature prominently, with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar, Dhanush, Allu Arjun and Sivakarthikeyan among the reported invitees. AR Rahman and several other entertainment personalities have also featured in reports about the guest list.
The reception is expected to bring together prominent names from across India's entertainment and political circles. However, invitations should not be taken as confirmation of attendance.