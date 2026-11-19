Unseen photos reveal Anirudh and Kavya's elegant pre-wedding celebrations
Dubai: Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has given fans a glimpse into his wedding celebrations with Kavya Maran, sharing a series of previously unseen photographs from their pre-wedding festivities on Instagram.
Days after their November 11 wedding, the composer posted pictures capturing intimate moments with his bride, family and friends.
One photograph shows Anirudh embracing Kavya as they pose together, while another captures the newlyweds making a grand entrance hand in hand as guests cheer and applaud.
Music was also part of the celebrations. In one picture, Anirudh is seen singing on stage, with Kavya joining him for a special moment.
The couple also posed with their parents. Kavya stood out in a white draped skirt with a thigh-high slit, paired with a gold off-shoulder corset-style top. Anirudh complemented her in an all-white outfit featuring a double-breasted jacket, matching trousers and a high-neck top.
Another set of photographs showcased their evening looks. Kavya wore a champagne-gold embellished gown with a soft pink feathered wrap, while Anirudh opted for a black shirt and trousers teamed with a grey blazer.
The post also included an unseen photograph of the couple from their wedding in Greece.
Sharing the pictures, Anirudh captioned the post, "My favourite kind of magic."
Anirudh and Kavya reportedly chose a self-respect marriage ceremony on November 11. DMK IT Wing secretary Dr T R B Rajaa confirmed the nature of the ceremony.
The concept of self-respect marriages was introduced by social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy in Tamil Nadu. The ceremonies emphasize equality and mutual respect, allowing couples to exchange garlands or rings and make commitments in the presence of witnesses.
The practice received legal recognition in Tamil Nadu in 1967, offering an alternative to traditional religious wedding rituals.
Following their Greece wedding, Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's families are preparing for a grand reception in Chennai on November 21, with several prominent personalities from politics, cinema and business reportedly invited.
The reported political guest list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, former Chief Minister MK Stalin, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have also been named among the reported invitees.
The film industry is expected to have a strong presence, with superstar Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini, Dhanush, Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha, Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthi among the prominent names reportedly invited.
Music composer AR Rahman, filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, actors Nayanthara, Andrea Jeremiah, Prasanna and Malayalam actor Sooraj Venjaramoodu have also featured in reports about the guest list.
Given Kavya's association with IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, the reception could also attract personalities from the cricketing world, although specific cricket guests have not been confirmed.