'Avalukena' song becomes the soundtrack to Anirudh and Kavya's Greece wedding
Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has found a special way to celebrate his marriage to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) owner Kavya Maran, sharing a beautiful video of their wedding photographs accompanied by a romantic song he released a decade ago.
On Thursday, November 19, Anirudh shared a video montage on X featuring several memorable moments from the couple's wedding celebrations in Greece.
But what makes the video special is his choice of music.
Instead of selecting one of his recent hits, Anirudh went back to 2016 and chose Avalukena, a romantic single he released for Valentine's Day.
The song's title translates to For Her, making it a fitting choice for a video dedicated to his wife.
Released on February 14, 2016, Avalukena was composed by Anirudh, who also sang the song alongside Srinidhi Venkatesh.
The lyrics were written by filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, who also directed the original music video.
The song tells the story of a man deeply in love, willing to go to extraordinary lengths to make his partner happy.
When it was released, Avalukena was presented as a romantic tribute to a man's lady love.
Ten years later, the song has taken on a more personal meaning, becoming the soundtrack to Anirudh's own wedding memories.
Anirudh also shared another heartwarming video from the celebrations, captioning it "My favourite kind of magic" with a red heart emoji.
The 23 second clip shows Anirudh and Kavya walking hand in hand as guests on either side applaud the couple.
Kavya is seen wearing a sparkling outfit, while Anirudh looks stylish in a dark suit.
The couple are all smiles as they walk through the cheering guests, offering fans another glimpse of their celebrations.
Anirudh also shared several photographs capturing moments from the festivities, including the couple posing together and enjoying time with family and friends.
Anirudh and Kavya tied the knot in Greece on November 11 in the presence of close family members and friends.
Their wedding attracted considerable attention, bringing together prominent personalities from the worlds of cinema, business and cricket.
Superstar Rajinikanth was among those who attended the celebrations.
Kavya, daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran, is a familiar face among cricket fans as the CEO of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The couple returned to Chennai following their wedding, with a reception reportedly scheduled for November 21.
While their wedding photographs have already attracted plenty of attention, Anirudh's decision to revisit a romantic song from 2016 adds a special touch to the celebrations.
A song he composed for Valentine's Day a decade ago has now become the soundtrack to one of the most memorable moments of his own life.