Ajith Kumar and MS Dhoni's iconic meeting at Kavya Maran's wedding reception
Thala meets Thala!
It was a special moment for fans of Tamil cinema and cricket as two of Chennai's most loved personalities, Ajith Kumar and MS Dhoni, came together at Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran and music composer Anirudh Ravichander's wedding reception on Sunday.
And the photograph was a treat for fans of both stars.
Ajith, affectionately known as Thala among his supporters, and former India captain Dhoni, who earned the same nickname through his association with Chennai Super Kings, attended the grand celebration in Chennai.
A photograph shared by Sun News captured the two stars alongside the newlyweds and their families.
Dhoni arrived at the reception with his wife Sakshi, while Ajith attended with his wife Shalini.
The meeting brought together two personalities who enjoy enormous popularity in Tamil Nadu, although they come from completely different fields.
Dhoni has been the face of Chennai Super Kings for nearly two decades, leading the franchise to five IPL titles and developing a special bond with the city's cricket fans.
Ajith, meanwhile, remains one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars, with a devoted fan following that has celebrated him as Thala for years.
The second day of the reception also saw Ajith sharing a warm hug with superstar Rajinikanth, another moment that attracted attention on social media.
Other prominent guests included Nayanthara, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda and several leading personalities from the film industry.
The first day of the celebrations had witnessed a rare gathering of cinema and politics, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Rajinikanth and former Chief Minister MK Stalin exchanging greetings.
Kavya and Anirudh tied the knot in Greece on November 11 before hosting the grand celebrations in Chennai.