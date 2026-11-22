Cricket meets cinema as Dhoni attends Kavya Maran and Anirudh's Chennai celebration
Dubai: Former India captain MS Dhoni arrived in Chennai to attend the wedding reception of Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran and music composer Anirudh Ravichander, adding another major name to the star-studded guest list.
Dhoni arrived at the venue with his wife Sakshi just a few hours ago, with Sun News sharing footage of his arrival on social media. The former Chennai Super Kings captain was welcomed by the gathering and was later seen meeting some of the biggest names from the Tamil film industry, including superstar Rajinikanth and filmmaker Atlee.
Dhoni’s presence was particularly interesting given his long association with CSK, who have been among Sunrisers Hyderabad’s strong rivals in the Indian Premier League. Kavya is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran, who owns the Hyderabad-based franchise.
The reception has brought together personalities from cricket, cinema and politics. Dhoni joined several familiar faces from the cricketing world, including former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dale Steyn and Daniel Vettori.
Williamson and Vettori have both been closely associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad, with the former having captained the franchise and the latter serving as its head coach. Their presence added to the strong cricketing representation at the celebrations.
The gathering also follows Saturday’s reception, which attracted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and several other prominent personalities. Filmmakers, actors and political leaders were among those who attended the celebrations at Chennai’s ITC Grand Chola.
Kavya and Anirudh tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Greece on November 11. The Chennai reception brought together a wider circle of friends, family members and colleagues to celebrate the couple.
For Dhoni, the appearance also marked a return to Chennai, the city where he built much of his legacy with CSK. His arrival at the reception quickly became one of the talking points as videos and photographs from the event circulated online.