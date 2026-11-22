Dhoni’s presence was particularly interesting given his long association with CSK, who have been among Sunrisers Hyderabad’s strong rivals in the Indian Premier League. Kavya is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran, who owns the Hyderabad-based franchise.

Dhoni arrived at the venue with his wife Sakshi just a few hours ago, with Sun News sharing footage of his arrival on social media. The former Chennai Super Kings captain was welcomed by the gathering and was later seen meeting some of the biggest names from the Tamil film industry, including superstar Rajinikanth and filmmaker Atlee.

For Dhoni, the appearance also marked a return to Chennai, the city where he built much of his legacy with CSK. His arrival at the reception quickly became one of the talking points as videos and photographs from the event circulated online.

The gathering also follows Saturday’s reception, which attracted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and several other prominent personalities. Filmmakers, actors and political leaders were among those who attended the celebrations at Chennai’s ITC Grand Chola.

Williamson and Vettori have both been closely associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad, with the former having captained the franchise and the latter serving as its head coach. Their presence added to the strong cricketing representation at the celebrations.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.