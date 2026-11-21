Kavya, daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran, is one of the key figures behind Sunrisers Hyderabad. She married Anirudh in an intimate ceremony in Greece on November 11, with the Chennai reception bringing together guests from cricket, cinema and other fields.

The New Zealander has been associated with the Hyderabad franchise for several seasons and has worked closely with Williamson, who captained the team in the past. Williamson also represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL and remains a familiar figure around the franchise.

Vettori’s departure means he has stepped away from the Australian camp as the team moves from the ODI leg to the T20I series. His coaching commitments with Australia come alongside his role as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

The timing is notable, with Australia scheduled to face England in the first of five T20 internationals at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. The teams will then travel to the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra for the remaining matches, with the series concluding on December 2.

Vettori is currently an assistant coach with Australia and has been part of the team’s coaching set-up during its ongoing white-ball series against England. His trip to India comes just days after England clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1, winning the final match in Hobart on Wednesday.

The former New Zealand captain arrived in Chennai along with Kane Williamson, his fellow Sunrisers Hyderabad associate. Their presence adds to the cricketing guest list at the reception, scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 21.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.