Employee says they received gold rings as a November 25 luncheon invitation emerges.
Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran is making headlines again, this time over a generous wedding gift reportedly given to Sun Group employees.
Videos circulating on social media show employees receiving gold rings as part of the celebrations surrounding her wedding to popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander.
According to a viral video shared on X, employees were presented with gift boxes containing invitation cards, chocolates and gold rings.
In the video, one employee expresses his surprise, saying they had expected to receive gold coins but were instead gifted gold rings.
The invitation card inside the box mentions a luncheon on November 25. However, it remains unclear whether this is a separate celebration for Sun Group employees, as the couple's grand wedding reception in Chennai has been widely reported as taking place on November 21.
The gesture has attracted considerable appreciation on social media, with fans praising Kavya and the Maran family's generosity.
While the employee confirms receiving a gold ring, its weight and value remain unknown. There is also no official confirmation from Sun Group about how many employees received the gifts.
Nevertheless, the reported gesture has added a special touch to the wedding celebrations.
The reported gifts come ahead of Kavya and Anirudh's grand wedding reception in Chennai on Saturday, November 21.
The couple married in Greece on November 11 in a grand ceremony attended by several prominent personalities, including superstar Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin.
The Chennai reception is expected to bring together leading figures from cricket, cinema, business and politics.
Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has already arrived in Chennai with his family and is reportedly set to attend the celebrations. The former Sunrisers Hyderabad player and bowling coach has maintained a close association with the franchise.
The reception is also expected to feature prominent film personalities, with Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun and Ajith Kumar among the names reportedly invited according to reports. We will have to wait and see who will actually attend.
With Kavya being one of the most recognisable faces of the IPL, the celebrations are also attracting considerable attention from cricket fans.
Meanwhile, the viral videos of the reported gold ring gifts have added another talking point to what is already one of the most talked about celebrity weddings of the year.