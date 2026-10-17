Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran: Reception date confirmed, venue details revealed

Wedding reception details of Anirudh and Kavya revealed, Chennai to host the event
Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran, daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and owner of IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad, are set to celebrate their wedding reception in Chennai on November 21, 2026.
The announcement came after Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Kavery Maran, met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, to invite him to the reception.
The Telangana Chief Minister’s Office confirmed the event in a post on X on Saturday, October 17.
“The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21,” the post said.
The announcement has renewed public interest in the couple after reports about their possible marriage circulated for more than a year.
The Telangana Chief Minister’s Office shared photographs and videos of the meeting between Revanth Reddy and Kavya’s parents. The Chief Minister’s wife was also present, according to an official release.
Maran, founder and chairman of Sun Group, also invited the Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the wedding reception
Sun News also reported the wedding development on Saturday, adding to the attention surrounding the couple’s plans.
However, neither Anirudh nor Kavya has personally issued a public statement confirming the wedding arrangements. Reports that the wedding ceremony will take place in Greece on November 11 have circulated in the media, but those details have not been independently confirmed.
Speculation about Anirudh and Kavya’s relationship gained momentum in 2025 after online discussions suggested that the two were dating and considering marriage.
In June 2025, Anirudh responded to reports claiming that he was set to marry Kavya. Dismissing the speculation, the composer wrote on X: “Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys. Please stop spreading rumours.”
The rumours resurfaced in June 2026 when actor Y Gee Mahendra, Anirudh’s uncle, appeared to lend support to reports of an impending wedding in an interview with KPTV.
“I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is getting into a very big wedding. Based on what I've been told, it's a sure thing. They are getting married,” he said.
Despite the speculation, the couple had not publicly confirmed their wedding plans before the announcement of the Chennai reception.
Anirudh is one of Tamil cinema’s most prominent music composers. He rose to fame with his debut song Why This Kolaveri Di and has since worked on major films, including Leo, Indian 2, Vettaiyan, Vidaamuyarchi and Coolie.
He has also composed the music for Jailer, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film was produced by Sun Pictures, part of the Sun Group headed by Kalanithi Maran.
The success of Jailer brought further attention to the collaboration between Rajinikanth, Nelson and Anirudh. The film’s producers reportedly gifted cars to Rajinikanth, Nelson and Anirudh following its commercial success.
Anirudh has continued his association with the team through Jailer 2, which stars Rajinikanth and is directed by Nelson.
Kavya Maran is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran. She serves as an executive director at Sun TV Network and is widely known for her role as the owner of SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.
The Chennai reception is scheduled for November 21, 2026, according to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office. Reports have also suggested that the wedding ceremony may take place in Greece on November 11.
Further details about the ceremony and reception have yet to be officially confirmed by Anirudh or Kavya.
For now, the reception announcement has brought renewed attention to the composer and cricket franchise owner, whose reported relationship has been the subject of public speculation since 2025.