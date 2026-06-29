Describing Anirudh warmly, he said, “He’s a very soft boy. I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is heading towards a very big wedding.” When pressed further on whether the reports were accurate, he added, “Based on what I’ve been told, it’s a sure thing. They are getting married,” while also calling Kavya Maran a “good pair” for him. However, the couple, are yet to comment, still.