Veteran actor YG Mahendran called them a 'good pair'
For over a year, speculation has swirled around composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran, and now the chatter has gained fresh fuel after a family member appeared to address the rumours directly.
Veteran actor YG Mahendran, who is Anirudh’s uncle, has reportedly confirmed in an interview that a wedding between the two is “a sure thing,” bringing the long-running gossip back into the spotlight. Speaking on Kutty Padmini’s KPTV channel, he was asked about the persistent rumours linking the music composer and the cricket executive.
Describing Anirudh warmly, he said, “He’s a very soft boy. I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is heading towards a very big wedding.” When pressed further on whether the reports were accurate, he added, “Based on what I’ve been told, it’s a sure thing. They are getting married,” while also calling Kavya Maran a “good pair” for him. However, the couple, are yet to comment, still.
This is not the first time such claims have surfaced. In June 2025, social media posts, including a widely circulated Reddit thread, suggested the duo had been dating for over a year and were preparing for marriage, even alleging that Rajinikanth had met Kavya Maran’s father regarding the relationship. Anirudh later dismissed the rumours on X, writing, “Marriage ah? lol… Chill out guys, please stop spreading rumours.”
Public curiosity around Kavya Maran has only grown alongside the speculation. She is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, chairman of Sun Group, and Kavery Maran, CEO of Sun TV Network — one of India’s most influential media families.
Kavya took charge as CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018 and quickly became one of the youngest executives to lead an IPL team. She has since expanded the Sunrisers brand internationally, overseeing franchises such as Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa’s SA20 league and Sunrisers Leeds in England’s The Hundred.