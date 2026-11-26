Anirudh Ravichander, Kaviya Maran tied the knot in Greece earlier this month
After a celebrity-packed wedding reception, Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran turned their attention to the people behind her family's business. A clip doing the rounds on social media shows the newlyweds hosting a traditional South Indian meal for employees of Sun Group.
What was on the menu
Guests sat down to meals laid out on banana leaves, with biryani as the centrepiece. Alongside it came a generous line-up of regional favourites: fried chicken, mutton sukka, a spicy drumstick preparation, brinjal curry, boiled eggs and onion raita. Dessert had gulab jamun and ice cream among the sweets on offer.
The Sun Group connection
The gesture has a family link. Kaviya's father, Kalanithi Maran, founded Sun Group and serves as its chairman, building it into one of the country's biggest media houses. Kaviya herself holds two high-profile roles: executive director at Sun TV Network and CEO of the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad.
From rumours to a wedding in Greece
Talk of a romance between the two had been swirling since 2025. This year, Anirudh's uncle, actor Y Gee Mahendran, dropped a hint that a wedding was on the cards, and the pair's joint appearance at a screening of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 only added to the buzz. Confirmation eventually came from an unexpected source in October, when Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy spoke about the upcoming nuptials. The couple married on November 11 in Greece, in a ceremony limited to family and close friends.
A reception full of stars
Ten days later, on November 21, they threw a reception that drew a long list of film and sports personalities. Among those present were MS Dhoni, Ajith Kumar, Nayanthara, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, Sivakarthikeyan, Simran, Ramya Krishnan and Regina Cassandra. Directors Nelson Dilipkumar, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Atlee, Karthik Subbaraj and Ashwath Marimuthu also attended, as did Udhayanidhi Stalin. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay and his estranged wife, Sangeetha, came to the event separately.
What's next for Anirudh
The composer has a packed slate ahead. He is attached to Indian 3, Dharman, Arasan, Dare Devil and Sandiyar, along with several big-ticket collaborations: Allu Arjun's film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Kamal Haasan–Rajinikanth project directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jr NTR's film with Trivikram Srinivas, and Ram Charan's next with Sukumar.