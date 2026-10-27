Big names expected at Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding celebration
Dubai: The Sun Group heiress and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO is reportedly set to marry music composer Anirudh Ravichander, with political leaders and film stars among those invited to their Chennai reception.
Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran, whose estimated net worth stands at Rs246 billion. Reports about the couple’s wedding have drawn attention beyond the entertainment industry, with the Chennai reception reportedly scheduled for November 21, 2026.
According to media reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu are among the invitees. The guest list reportedly includes other political leaders, although receiving an invitation does not confirm attendance.
The families have reportedly invited several prominent figures from Indian politics.
Kavya’s parents, Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, reportedly met Prime Minister Modi to invite him to the reception. Kalanithi Maran also reportedly met Sonia Gandhi, with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi present.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has also reportedly received an invitation, with Anirudh present during the meeting. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are among the other political figures named in reports about the guest list.
The Telangana Chief Minister’s Office separately confirmed that Revanth Reddy had been invited to the reception, scheduled for November 21 in Chennai.
Kavya is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, chairman of the Sun Group, which has interests in television broadcasting, film production and cricket.
She serves as chief executive officer of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the family's Indian Premier League franchise, and as an executive director at Sun TV Network.
After completing an MBA at Warwick Business School in the United Kingdom, Kavya joined the family business in 2019. She has since become a familiar presence at IPL matches, with her reactions from the stands often attracting attention on social media.
Her profile blends sports management with the Maran family's broader media and entertainment interests.
Anirudh became widely known in 2012 with Why This Kolaveri Di, which he composed and performed for the Tamil film 3. Since then, he has worked on major films including Vikram, Jailer, Leo, and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.
He also composed the music for Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, produced by Sun Pictures, part of the Sun Group. The film has emerged as a major box-office success, crossing Rs7.1 billion in worldwide collections as of October 26, according to trade estimates, further highlighting Anirudh’s association with one of the production house’s biggest recent releases.
The Telangana Chief Minister’s Office confirmed the Chennai reception date after meeting Kavya’s parents. Separately, reports suggest a private wedding ceremony could take place in Greece on November 11. The couple have not publicly confirmed the reported arrangements in Greece.
While the reception is expected to bring together names from politics, cinema, business and cricket, the final guest list and attendance details remain unconfirmed.
Amid the wedding celebrations, Anirudh’s home recently turned into a gathering place for several prominent names from Tamil cinema during a special Navaratri puja.
Social media visuals of the celebration circulated on October 22, 2026, showing several familiar faces from the film industry attending the festivities. Superstar Rajinikanth, actor Sivakarthikeyan, Shalini Ajith Kumar, director Nelson Dilipkumar, and actors Sneha and Prasanna were among those reported to have attended. Sivakarthikeyan’s wife, Aarthi, also reportedly joined the gathering.