Stars from cinema, cricket, and politics shine at Kavya Maran's grand reception
Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran and music composer Anirudh Ravichander's grand wedding reception in Chennai on Saturday, November 21, turned into a gathering of some of the biggest names from cinema, cricket and politics.
The celebrations at ITC Grand Chola attracted considerable attention, with photographs and videos of celebrities arriving at the venue circulating widely on social media.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was among the prominent personalities whose arrival was reported, with videos shared on X showing a convoy entering the venue. Sun News also shared footage of his mother, Sobha Chandrasekhar, arriving for the celebrations.
Later, photographs emerged showing Vijay posing alongside Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander, together with their family members. Vijay looked elegant in a navy blue suit.
Veteran actor Kamal Haasan also attended the reception and was photographed with the newlyweds. He chose a traditional look, wearing a peach coloured silk shirt with a matching veshti.
Superstar Rajinikanth was another major attraction, with Sun News sharing photographs of the actor at the reception. The gathering brought together some of Tamil cinema's biggest names, adding to the attention surrounding the couple's celebrations.
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was also among the prominent political figures reported to have attended.
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While the guest list attracted plenty of attention, the newlyweds also made a striking appearance in their reception outfits.
Kavya looked stunning in a bright red outfit adorned with floral designs and fine detailing. She kept her jewellery simple and wore her hair in soft waves.
Anirudh opted for a dark maroon jacket covered in colourful floral patterns, with silver detailing adding to the design. He paired it with black trousers.
The newlyweds smiled for photographs against a pink floral backdrop, with their colourful outfits drawing plenty of attention on social media.
The reception also brought together several familiar faces from Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Former SRH fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was photographed posing alongside Kavya and Anirudh, with Sun News sharing the picture on X.
The photograph was a special moment for fans of the Hyderabad franchise, where Bhuvneshwar spent several successful seasons.
Former SRH captain Kane Williamson, South African pace legend Dale Steyn and former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori were also reported to have arrived in Chennai for the celebrations.
Steyn travelled with his family, while Williamson and Vettori were spotted together ahead of the reception.
We will add the pictures once they are out.
The reception also attracted prominent personalities from the film industry.
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu travelled to Chennai, while actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari were among the other celebrities linked to the gathering.
Cricket administrator and former India international Kris Srikkanth was another prominent guest, with Sun News sharing footage of him attending the event.
The couple married in Greece on November 11 in a private ceremony attended by family members and close friends.
Kavya, the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran, is a familiar face among IPL followers, while Anirudh is one of the most successful music composers in Indian cinema.
With stars from different fields coming together, the Chennai reception has become one of the most talked about celebrity celebrations of the year.