The former pacer has a close association with the Sunrisers franchise, which is owned by the Maran family through the Sun Group. Steyn represented Sunrisers Hyderabad as a player in the Indian Premier League before returning to the franchise in a coaching role.

Steyn’s presence would add another familiar cricketing face to the celebrations, which are expected to bring together personalities from sport, cinema, business and politics. He even shared about his flight to India on Instagram while Polimer News added the purpose of his visit to be the wedding reception.

Anirudh and Kavya tied the knot in Greece on November 11, following celebrations that began on November 10. The private destination wedding brought together guests from the worlds of entertainment, politics and cricket. Superstar Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin were among the prominent names reported to have attended.

He joined the team’s support staff as bowling coach in 2022 and remained associated with the IPL side for several seasons. His connection with the franchise also extended to Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa’s SA20 league, where he continued working with the team after stepping away from the IPL role.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.