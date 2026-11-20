Dale Steyn joins Chennai celebrations for Kavya Maran and Anirudh's wedding reception
Dubai: Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has arrived in Chennai with his family and is reportedly set to attend the wedding reception of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran.
Steyn’s presence would add another familiar cricketing face to the celebrations, which are expected to bring together personalities from sport, cinema, business and politics. He even shared about his flight to India on Instagram while Polimer News added the purpose of his visit to be the wedding reception.
The former pacer has a close association with the Sunrisers franchise, which is owned by the Maran family through the Sun Group. Steyn represented Sunrisers Hyderabad as a player in the Indian Premier League before returning to the franchise in a coaching role.
He joined the team’s support staff as bowling coach in 2022 and remained associated with the IPL side for several seasons. His connection with the franchise also extended to Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa’s SA20 league, where he continued working with the team after stepping away from the IPL role.
Steyn’s association with the Sunrisers makes his reported attendance at the reception particularly notable, with Kavya serving as one of the leading figures behind the Hyderabad franchise.
Anirudh and Kavya tied the knot in Greece on November 11, following celebrations that began on November 10. The private destination wedding brought together guests from the worlds of entertainment, politics and cricket. Superstar Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin were among the prominent names reported to have attended.
The families are now set to host a reception in Chennai on November 21. The date was confirmed in October by the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office after Kavya’s parents, Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, invited Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
With the reception approaching, the guest list continues to draw interest across cricket and the entertainment industry.