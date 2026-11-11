Sunrisers Hyderabad share heartfelt wishes and stunning photos from Kavya Maran's wedding to Anirudh

SRH celebrates co-owner Kavya Maran's wedding with beautiful photos and messages
Sunrisers Hyderabad have a special reason to celebrate, and this time it has nothing to do with cricket!
The IPL franchise's popular co-owner Kavya Maran has tied the knot with celebrated music composer Anirudh Ravichander in a beautiful wedding ceremony in Greece on Wednesday, November 11.
And Sunrisers Hyderabad made sure to celebrate the occasion in style, sharing a series of stunning wedding pictures on social media.
"Wishing Kaviya and Anirudh all the happiness and love as they begin this new journey together!" the franchise wrote on X.
The team also shared photographs from the ceremony, including a beautiful moment featuring the newlyweds surrounded by white flowers.
In another post, SRH gave fans a glimpse of the celebrations, sharing pictures of Kavya in her elegant wedding outfit and guests attending the ceremony.
Kavya is no stranger to cricket fans.
The daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran has become one of the most recognisable faces in the IPL through her involvement with Sunrisers Hyderabad.
As the franchise's CEO and co-owner, she has regularly been spotted at IPL auctions and matches, passionately supporting her team.
Her animated reactions from the stands, whether celebrating a wicket or looking disappointed after a defeat, have frequently attracted attention on social media.
Over the years, Kavya has developed a strong connection with SRH supporters, who often look forward to seeing her at matches.
The franchise won its maiden IPL title in 2016 and reached the final again in 2018 and 2024.
Now, the popular team owner has given SRH fans another reason to celebrate, this time away from the cricket field.
Kavya's relationship with Anirudh had been the subject of speculation for several years.
Reports linking the pair began circulating after they were reportedly spotted spending time together, including during a visit to Las Vegas.
However, both largely kept their relationship away from the public eye.
In June 2025, Anirudh even dismissed rumours suggesting that a wedding was imminent.
But the speculation eventually turned into reality.
The wedding plans became public in October when Kavya's parents met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and invited him to the couple's reception.
Following Wednesday's ceremony, Anirudh shared a romantic photograph with his wife on Instagram.
"My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime. 11.11," he wrote.
The celebrations in Greece also attracted several prominent personalities.
Tamil cinema superstar Rajinikanth was among the guests, along with his wife Latha Rajinikanth and other family members.
Political leaders, including MK Stalin, were also pictured at the ceremony.
Anirudh, who rose to fame with the viral hit Why This Kolaveri Di, has become one of Indian cinema's most successful music composers of this generation.
The couple are expected to host a grand wedding reception in Chennai on November 21.