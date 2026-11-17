Days after her wedding to Anirudh Ravichander, SRH owner faces a major squad shakeup
Just days after celebrating her wedding to popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander in Greece, Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran finds herself facing an important moment as her franchise prepares for IPL 2027.
Kavya and Anirudh tied the knot on November 11 in a private ceremony attended by family members and close friends. The newlyweds returned to Chennai on Saturday, November 14, with photographs and videos of their airport arrival attracting widespread attention.
However, attention has now shifted back to cricket, with Sunrisers Hyderabad facing some crucial squad decisions ahead of Tuesday's IPL retention deadline.
And one of their biggest stars appears to be heading for the exit.
According to ESPNcricinfo, Australian opener Travis Head has informed Sunrisers Hyderabad of his decision to skip IPL 2027 because of workload management.
The 32 year old is preparing for a demanding international schedule with Australia, including the Ashes and the ODI World Cup in 2027.
His likely absence would be a major blow to Hyderabad, particularly because of his successful opening partnership with Indian star Abhishek Sharma.
The pair, popularly known as 'Travishek', have entertained fans with their aggressive batting at the top of the order.
Head was retained for ₹14 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. His expected release would provide SRH with additional funds to strengthen their squad at the December 16 auction in Goa.
Head is not the only Australian star whose availability has attracted attention.
Captain Pat Cummins could also face scheduling challenges because of Australia's packed international calendar.
However, there has been no confirmation that Cummins will miss the tournament.
Meanwhile, Hyderabad have already strengthened their bowling options by bringing in Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan and Nathan Ellis through trades.
The challenge now is to find the right balance ahead of another demanding IPL season.
Away from cricket, Kavya and Anirudh are preparing for their wedding reception in Chennai on November 21.
The couple's wedding photographs attracted considerable attention on social media, with Anirudh sharing pictures from their special day.
For Kavya, it has certainly been an eventful few days.
From celebrating a new chapter in her personal life to seeing her IPL franchise prepare for another important season, there is plenty happening around the Sunrisers Hyderabad owner.