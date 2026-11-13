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Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran choose self-respect marriage in Greece: What it means

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran embrace modern values in Greek ceremony

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
3 MIN READ
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Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's Greece wedding followed the self-respect marriage tradition, which does away with priests and elaborate rituals.
Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's Greece wedding followed the self-respect marriage tradition, which does away with priests and elaborate rituals.
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Dubai: Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran have drawn attention with their choice of wedding ceremony in Greece, opting for a traditional Tamil self-respect marriage instead of conventional priest-led Hindu rituals.

The couple tied the knot on November 11 in an intimate destination wedding attended by family members and prominent personalities, including superstar Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The ceremony became a talking point after photographs showed Anirudh and Kavya exchanging garlands and chains. DMK leader T R B Rajaa subsequently confirmed that the couple had chosen a self-respect marriage, explaining the significance of the tradition.

What is a self-respect marriage?

Also known as Suyamariyathai Thirumanam, the practice originated from the Self-Respect Movement founded by social reformer Periyar E V Ramasamy in Tamil Nadu in 1925.

The movement challenged caste discrimination, social inequalities and patriarchal customs, advocating dignity and equality. One of its key principles was that marriage did not require elaborate religious ceremonies or a priest.

Instead, couples can declare their commitment in front of witnesses and exchange garlands, rings or other symbols of marriage.

The practice received legal recognition in Tamil Nadu in 1967 through an amendment to the Hindu Marriage Act. Section 7-A recognizes marriages solemnized through such ceremonies, provided the prescribed legal requirements are met.

In Anirudh and Kavya's ceremony, Rajinikanth reportedly handed a chain to the bride, while MK Stalin handed one to the groom before the couple exchanged them.

Star-studded Chennai reception on November 21

Following their Greece wedding, Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's families are preparing for a grand reception in Chennai on November 21, with several prominent personalities from politics, cinema and business reportedly invited.

The reported political guest list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, former Chief Minister MK Stalin, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have also been named among the reported invitees.

The film industry is expected to have a strong presence, with superstar Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini, Dhanush, Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha, Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthi among the prominent names reportedly invited.

Music composer AR Rahman, filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, actors Nayanthara, Andrea Jeremiah, Prasanna and Malayalam actor Sooraj Venjaramoodu have also featured in reports about the guest list.

Given Kavya's association with IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, the reception could also attract personalities from the cricketing world, although specific cricket guests have not been confirmed.

The Telangana Chief Minister's Office confirmed the reception date after Kavya's parents, Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, personally invited Revanth Reddy. The reported guest list has generated considerable interest, although an official list of attendees has not been released.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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