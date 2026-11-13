Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran embrace modern values in Greek ceremony
Dubai: Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran have drawn attention with their choice of wedding ceremony in Greece, opting for a traditional Tamil self-respect marriage instead of conventional priest-led Hindu rituals.
The couple tied the knot on November 11 in an intimate destination wedding attended by family members and prominent personalities, including superstar Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.
The ceremony became a talking point after photographs showed Anirudh and Kavya exchanging garlands and chains. DMK leader T R B Rajaa subsequently confirmed that the couple had chosen a self-respect marriage, explaining the significance of the tradition.
Also known as Suyamariyathai Thirumanam, the practice originated from the Self-Respect Movement founded by social reformer Periyar E V Ramasamy in Tamil Nadu in 1925.
The movement challenged caste discrimination, social inequalities and patriarchal customs, advocating dignity and equality. One of its key principles was that marriage did not require elaborate religious ceremonies or a priest.
Instead, couples can declare their commitment in front of witnesses and exchange garlands, rings or other symbols of marriage.
The practice received legal recognition in Tamil Nadu in 1967 through an amendment to the Hindu Marriage Act. Section 7-A recognizes marriages solemnized through such ceremonies, provided the prescribed legal requirements are met.
In Anirudh and Kavya's ceremony, Rajinikanth reportedly handed a chain to the bride, while MK Stalin handed one to the groom before the couple exchanged them.
Following their Greece wedding, Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's families are preparing for a grand reception in Chennai on November 21, with several prominent personalities from politics, cinema and business reportedly invited.
The reported political guest list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, former Chief Minister MK Stalin, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have also been named among the reported invitees.
The film industry is expected to have a strong presence, with superstar Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini, Dhanush, Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha, Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthi among the prominent names reportedly invited.
Music composer AR Rahman, filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, actors Nayanthara, Andrea Jeremiah, Prasanna and Malayalam actor Sooraj Venjaramoodu have also featured in reports about the guest list.
Given Kavya's association with IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, the reception could also attract personalities from the cricketing world, although specific cricket guests have not been confirmed.
The Telangana Chief Minister's Office confirmed the reception date after Kavya's parents, Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, personally invited Revanth Reddy. The reported guest list has generated considerable interest, although an official list of attendees has not been released.