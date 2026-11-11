Music maestro Anirudh shares heartfelt wedding photos with Rajnikanth and Stalin
Dubai: Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has shared what appears to be the first photograph from his wedding to Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran, giving fans a glimpse of their much-anticipated destination celebrations in Greece.
Sharing the special moment on social media, Anirudh captioned the picture: “My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime. 11.11.”
The post has drawn attention from fans, with the composer choosing a heartfelt message to mark the occasion. The couple reportedly tied the knot on November 11, following celebrations that began a day earlier.
The couple reportedly opted for an intimate destination wedding in Greece, attended by close family members and a select group of friends. The Maran family is said to have overseen the arrangements, including travel, accommodation and transport for guests.
Several prominent personalities from the worlds of cinema, politics, business and cricket were expected to attend the celebrations.
The wedding photograph offers a glimpse of the families and distinguished guests who attended the celebrations in Greece. Anirudh and Kavya are pictured with their parents, alongside superstar Rajinikanth, Anirudh's uncle, and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. The presence of the prominent personalities has added to the attention surrounding the couple's wedding.
The wedding celebrations are expected to be followed by a reception in Chennai on November 21. The Telangana Chief Minister's Office confirmed the date after Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and his wife Kavery personally invited Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
The reception invitations have also attracted attention, with their ivory and powder-blue presentation boxes featuring intricate detailing and a vintage-inspired design. Designer Ranjini Iyengar said the couple were personally involved in the invitation design process.
Anirudh, 36, is among the most popular music composers in Indian cinema. He debuted with the 2012 Tamil film '3' and rose to prominence with songs from 'Velaiyilla Pattadhari' and 'Kaththi'.
Kavya is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran. She serves as an executive director at Sun TV Network and is widely recognised as the face of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.