Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran wedding in Greece: Rajinikanth, Stalin leave for celebrations

Guests from the film industry, politics, business and cricket are expected to attend.
Actor Rajinikanth and DMK president MK Stalin were among several public figures who left for Greece this week to attend the wedding of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran.
Guests depart
According to Indian outlets, including Indian Express, Rajinikanth was seen at the airport with members of his family, including his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth.
Stalin, a former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, left Chennai early on Monday along with his son, former Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. According to DT Next, the two are travelling via Dubai, will attend the ceremony on Wednesday, November 11, and are expected to return to Chennai through Dubai in the early hours of November 13.
Guests from the film industry, politics, business and cricket are expected to attend.
Wedding and reception
The ceremony in Greece will reportedly be a private event held over November 10 and 11. A reception is scheduled in Chennai on November 21.
The reception date was announced in October by the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office, after Kavya’s parents, Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, invited Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and several film personalities have reportedly also been invited.
Invitations
The reception invitations, presented in an ivory and powder-blue box, were designed by Ranjini Iyengar. The designer said the couple took part in the design process.
Background
Anirudh Ravichander is a composer working primarily in Tamil cinema. Kavya Maran is CEO of the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and executive director of Sun TV Network.