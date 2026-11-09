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Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran wedding in Greece: Rajinikanth, Stalin leave for celebrations

Guests from the film industry, politics, business and cricket are expected to attend.

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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Kavya Maran, CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Reports of their wedding have drawn attention from the worlds of cricket, cinema and business.
Kavya Maran, CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Reports of their wedding have drawn attention from the worlds of cricket, cinema and business.
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Actor Rajinikanth and DMK president MK Stalin were among several public figures who left for Greece this week to attend the wedding of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran.

Guests depart

According to Indian outlets, including Indian Express, Rajinikanth was seen at the airport with members of his family, including his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

Stalin, a former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, left Chennai early on Monday along with his son, former Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. According to DT Next, the two are travelling via Dubai, will attend the ceremony on Wednesday, November 11, and are expected to return to Chennai through Dubai in the early hours of November 13.

Guests from the film industry, politics, business and cricket are expected to attend.

Wedding and reception

The ceremony in Greece will reportedly be a private event held over November 10 and 11. A reception is scheduled in Chennai on November 21.

The reception date was announced in October by the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office, after Kavya’s parents, Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, invited Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and several film personalities have reportedly also been invited.

Invitations

The reception invitations, presented in an ivory and powder-blue box, were designed by Ranjini Iyengar. The designer said the couple took part in the design process.

Background

Anirudh Ravichander is a composer working primarily in Tamil cinema. Kavya Maran is CEO of the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and executive director of Sun TV Network.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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