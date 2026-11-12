Anirudh Ravichander marries Kavya Maran in Greece: Inside their Athens wedding with Rajinikanth and Stalin

The couple went for soft, matching pastels by Tarun Tahiliani
Anirudh Ravichander has picked a wedding date nobody will forget.
The composer married Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kaviya Maran on 11.11 in Athens, Greece, and he didn’t keep fans waiting for the pictures. Within hours, his Instagram had a run of dreamy posts, one of them captioned: “My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime. 11.11.”
A guest list you couldn’t get on
Indian outlets say this one was kept to a very small circle, but the names in it were huge. Rajinikanth and wife Latha were spotted posing with the newlyweds. So were MK Stalin, the former Tamil Nadu chief minister, and his wife Durga. Everyone else will have to wait for the reception in Chennai on November 21.
Blush, ivory and the sea
The couple went for soft, matching pastels by Tarun Tahiliani. Anirudh wore ivory and beige: a classic veshti under an embroidered jacket. Kaviya chose a blush-champagne piece that was part gown, part lehenga, heavy with embellishment and finished with diamonds. They stood under an open-air mandap covered in white and cream blooms, with the Aegean right behind them. Honestly, the backdrop deserves its own credit.
Jackie O slept here
The setting was the Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens, and this is no ordinary resort. The estate sits on 30 hectares of the Vouliagmeni peninsula on the Athens riviera, roughly half an hour from the city centre.
It has history, too. The Astir Palace first opened in the early ’60s and became a favourite of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and a steady stream of celebrities. After a big makeover, it returned in 2019 as Four Seasons’ first Greek property. Guests who’d rather skip the traffic can arrive by helicopter on the private helipad, by boat at the private jetty, or by chauffeured limousine.
Brace yourself for the bill
There are more than 300 rooms across three zones:
Arion: the retro-modernist wing beside the spa and the adults-only pool
Nafsika: sea and pool views, every room with its own terrace
The bungalows: the 1960s showstoppers, some with private plunge pools
The top suites are enormous: the Arion Royal Suite is 310 sq m and the Arion Riviera Suite is 450 sq m.
The prices are just as big. Agoda’s mid-November rates, before taxes and subject to change, begin at about Rs 65,542 a night for a sea-view Nafsika room with breakfast. A suite with a terrace and pool costs around Rs 4.84 lakh. The 220 sq m Ambassador Suite reaches roughly Rs11.27 lakh a night.
Bored between ceremonies? Not here
Guests had plenty to fill their time:
Nine restaurants and lounges, including a Michelin-starred Mediterranean spot and three beach tavernas
Three private sandy beaches along a 300-metre boardwalk (open April to October)
The Astir Marina next door, with berths for superyachts and designer boutiques
Wake surfing, jet skis, kayaks and sailing
Private sea trips, from a ₹1.57 lakh sunset-style sailing cruise to a ₹9.43 lakh bespoke yacht charter
Tennis, padel, a full gym, and a year-round spa inspired by ancient Greek healing, complete with hydrotherapy and a heated indoor pool
The verdict: A legendary venue, a star-studded but tiny guest list, and a date that rhymes.