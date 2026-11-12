Rajinikanth grooves to Anirudh's hit track at intimate family celebration
Dubai: Superstar Rajinikanth has delighted fans with a glimpse of his dancing skills at nephew Anirudh Ravichander’s wedding celebrations, with a video of the actor enjoying the festivities in Greece going viral on social media.
In the clip, Rajinikanth can be seen dancing to ‘Manasilaayo’, the popular track composed by Anirudh for the actor’s 2024 film ‘Vettaiyan’. The superstar appears to be having a wonderful time alongside the newlyweds, Anirudh and Kavya Maran, as family members celebrate the occasion.
Anirudh, one of Tamil cinema’s most popular music composers, married Kavya, heiress to the Sun Group, on November 11 in an intimate ceremony in Greece.
The composer shared the first official wedding photograph on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the special occasion. He captioned it: “My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11”.
The wedding celebrations reportedly began on November 10 with a traditional Tamil engagement ceremony, known as Nichayathartham, before the couple tied the knot the following day.
Rajinikanth traveled to Greece with his wife, Latha, for the family occasion. He was also spotted at Chennai airport with his daughter Aishwarya before departing for the celebrations.
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and his son, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, were among the prominent personalities reported to have attended the wedding.
The newly surfaced dance video has particularly delighted Rajinikanth's fans, who have enjoyed seeing the veteran actor celebrate the special occasion with his nephew.
The marriage brings together two prominent families from the entertainment and business worlds.
Anirudh has established himself as one of India's most sought-after music composers, particularly in Tamil cinema. He made his Hindi film debut with Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Jawan’ in 2023 and is also composing music for the actor's upcoming film ‘King’.
Kavya is the CEO and co-owner of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and an executive director at Sun TV Network.
Anirudh has also shared additional photographs from the wedding festivities. Kavya wore an earthy brown outfit featuring a sleeveless, high-neck blouse with intricate silver and gold embellishments. She paired it with a flowing sheer skirt decorated with cascading strings of beads and pearls, along with statement earrings and bangles.
Anirudh opted for a distinctive resort-inspired look, wearing a cream jacket embroidered with palm trees, ocean waves and a crescent moon over a sheer brown shirt. Relaxed trousers and gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses completed his outfit.
While the Greece wedding was an intimate family celebration, the couple are expected to host a grand reception in Chennai on November 21.
Several personalities from the worlds of politics, cinema and business are expected to attend. Reports suggest invitations have been extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and other prominent political and film industry figures.