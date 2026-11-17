SRH faces opening dilemma as Travis Head skips IPL 2027
Dubai: Australian opener Travis Head appears to be making the most of his time away from cricket, enjoying a round of golf at The Cliffs Kangaroo Island in South Australia amid reports that he will miss the 2027 Indian Premier League.
According to ESPNcricinfo, Head is expected to skip the next IPL season as he looks to manage his workload amid a demanding international schedule. The decision would be a significant development for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have relied heavily on the left-hander at the top of their batting order.
Head has been one of Hyderabad’s most influential players since joining the franchise in 2024. His aggressive approach in the powerplay, combined with his ability to put opposition bowlers under pressure early, helped transform the team’s batting.
His partnership with Abhishek Sharma became one of the most destructive opening combinations in IPL. The pair regularly gave Hyderabad explosive starts, setting the platform for the middle order to capitalise.
Head made an immediate impact in his first season with the franchise, scoring 567 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of more than 190. Abhishek also enjoyed a breakthrough campaign, and their partnership became a major feature of Hyderabad’s run to the IPL final in 2024.
The Australian continued to be an important part of the side in the following season, scoring 374 runs in 13 matches. Head continued his hot form in the 2026 season, adding 410 runs in 15 matches.
His reported decision to sit out IPL 2027 comes against the backdrop of a packed schedule for Australia. The team faces a demanding run of international cricket, including major Test commitments, with workload management expected to influence the availability of several senior players.
Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has previously stressed that players will need to balance the demands of international and franchise cricket, with decisions to be made according to individual workloads.
For Hyderabad, Head’s absence would leave a major gap at the top of the order and could force the franchise to reassess its opening combination ahead of the 2027 season.