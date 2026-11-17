His reported decision to sit out IPL 2027 comes against the backdrop of a packed schedule for Australia. The team faces a demanding run of international cricket, including major Test commitments, with workload management expected to influence the availability of several senior players.

Head made an immediate impact in his first season with the franchise, scoring 567 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of more than 190. Abhishek also enjoyed a breakthrough campaign, and their partnership became a major feature of Hyderabad’s run to the IPL final in 2024.

Head has been one of Hyderabad’s most influential players since joining the franchise in 2024. His aggressive approach in the powerplay, combined with his ability to put opposition bowlers under pressure early, helped transform the team’s batting.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Head is expected to skip the next IPL season as he looks to manage his workload amid a demanding international schedule. The decision would be a significant development for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have relied heavily on the left-hander at the top of their batting order.

Dubai: Australian opener Travis Head appears to be making the most of his time away from cricket, enjoying a round of golf at The Cliffs Kangaroo Island in South Australia amid reports that he will miss the 2027 Indian Premier League.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.