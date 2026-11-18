Afghanistan's Gurbaz pays heartfelt tribute to MS Dhoni after IPL retirement
Afghanistan's 24 year old wicketkeeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz has paid an emotional tribute to MS Dhoni following the Indian cricket legend's retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Dhoni announced the end of his playing career on Tuesday, November 17, bringing down the curtain on a remarkable IPL journey that began in 2008.
Gurbaz, who grew up idolising the former India captain, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, recalling how Dhoni inspired him to pursue cricket.
"It's hard to imagine cricket without you," Gurbaz wrote.
The Afghanistan star praised Dhoni's calmness under pressure, leadership and ability to let his performances do the talking.
He also reflected on his remarkable journey from watching Dhoni on television to eventually playing against him in the IPL.
"To go from watching you on TV to sharing the field with you in the IPL, playing against you, meeting you personally, and having the privilege of learning from your advice is something I will always be grateful for," he wrote.
Gurbaz added that Dhoni's legacy extended far beyond the trophies he had won, praising his humility, leadership and composure.
The connection between the two cricketers goes beyond their encounters in the IPL.
In an interview with YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra earlier this year, Gurbaz revealed that Dhoni was his childhood idol and the reason he became a wicketkeeper.
He also admitted that he still felt nervous whenever he met the former India captain.
Gurbaz, who has represented Kolkata Knight Riders, has played against Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.
One such meeting came in May 2025, when Gurbaz scored 11 runs for KKR against CSK at Eden Gardens.
But perhaps his most memorable interaction with Dhoni came in April 2024.
Following an IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk, Dhoni gifted the Afghan youngster an autographed bat.
Gurbaz, who did not feature in that particular match, shared a photograph of the special moment on social media.
For someone who had grown up watching Dhoni on television, receiving a signed bat and advice from his childhood hero was a moment to cherish.
Gurbaz had also previously spoken about his dream of representing Chennai Super Kings because of his admiration for Dhoni.
Dhoni, 45, will remain associated with Chennai Super Kings after being appointed the franchise's team mentor ahead of IPL 2027.
The former India captain led CSK to five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 trophies.
He had already retired from international cricket in August 2020 but continued playing in the IPL for another six years.
His retirement marks the end of an era for Chennai supporters, who affectionately call him 'Thala'.
For Gurbaz, however, Dhoni's influence goes far beyond cricketing achievements.
In his farewell message, the Afghanistan star thanked his childhood hero for inspiring generations of cricketers and wished him happiness in the next chapter of his life.
"It has truly been an honour," Gurbaz concluded.